Vertical Rave 2022 - Secure your spot at Nigeria’s First Global Music Festival!

Vertical Rave, a rich blend of Afrobeats, Hip-Hop and Amapiano music genres, will feature tailor-made performances and multi-sensory experiences for attendees, including live performances by several established artists and special acts.

The festival will treat its audiences to a musical spree, acoustic performances, and back-to-back live music on centre stage. The maiden event will showcase a massive lineup of artists, with other major artists’ reveal in the works.

The roster of artists comprises an exciting mix of the African music elite and some of the newer acts who have enjoyed success in 2022. Omah Lay, Bnxn, Made Kuti, Lojay, Ruger, Victony, Young John, Major League DJz, will be on the wheels of steel.

Attendees will also be treated to unlimited fun with various festival activities, including exciting board and group games, dance-offs, parties, giveaways, pop-up sales with Lagos’s finest vendors, luxurious festival merch and much more. The festival provides an excellent opportunity to unwind, engage and end the year on a high note, contributing to an unforgettable experience.

“VerticalRave Limited is a company on a mission to export African content and reintroduce the world to a new Africa through music,” said Yinka Ash, CEO of Vertical Rave Limited.

According to him, Vertical Rave seeks to create more space for young African talent by amplifying their voice on a global scale. He revealed that the festival would “showcase the largest group of inspiring international artists, creators, innovators and performers ever seen in Lagos at one time.”

"We feel blessed to have the opportunity to bring together such an eclectic program of performing artists and play a part in further boosting the confidence in our industry," he added.

As the only major concert of this standard happening in Nigeria and Africa this December, Vertical Rave is making Lagos the go-to-destination for the Christmas festivities and Detty December activities. Fans can expect festival headliners to perform live with pristine sound, world-class lighting, immersive multi-sensory experiences, exotic cuisine and more.

