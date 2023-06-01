Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Focusing a global spotlight on musicians, creators, entrepreneurs and achievers from across Africa and the African diaspora, the Trace Awards & Festival will take place in Kigali, Rwanda from Friday 20 to Saturday 21 October 2023, in partnership with Visit Rwanda and QA Venue Solutions Rwanda, the venue management company of BK Arena.

The event will comprise a 3-hour live televised spectacular music ceremony (21 October 2023), preceded by a 2-day cultural festival designed to entertain and empower music creators and fans.

Featuring performances from the biggest African and Afro-descent artists in the world, The Trace Awards will be staged at East Africa’s biggest indoor arena, BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, in front of 7,500 music superfans, musicians, opinion formers, style-setters and influencers from Africa and around the globe. The Awards will recognize a broad range of music genres from Afrobeat to Dancehall, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba, while saluting artists in a number of cultural/lifestyle categories.



Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Trace, commented: “Since its very first day, Trace has been promoting and showcasing the diversity and power of Afro-urban culture. There is no better way to celebrate our milestone twentieth birthday with this exciting new music and cultural franchise. The Trace Awards is our way of celebrating the artistry, vision and impact of musicians and other leaders in the urban cultural landscape with an out-of-this world ceremony that highlights and rewards their success and influence both in Africa and on the world stage.”

Janet Karemera, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Convention Bureau, commented: “We are thrilled to stage the inaugural Trace Awards in Rwanda on 21 October, and look forward to hosting this global celebration of African culture in our beautiful country, promoting Rwanda as a destination for cultural tourism experiences and hosting world class events. In addition, hosting the event in Rwanda will be a great platform for our growing creative industry to showcase its diverse creativity, talent and rich Rwandan cultural heritage.”

The campaign will also feature multiple build-up events, an Awards tour, parties and screenings in Africa, Europe, the USA, the UK, Brazil, the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean.

Targeted at lovers of African and Afro-inspired music and culture around the world, the Trace Awards will broadcast live on Trace channels in more than 180 countries around the world. The Awards will also feature on Trace terrestrial TV partners and satellite channels around the world.

For more information about the Awards, please visit https://trace.tv, follow Trace on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube @tracenaija, and on Twitter @TraceNaija. Interact with Trace on TikTok tracewestafrica. To join the conversation about the awards please use the hashtag #TraceAwardsRwanda2023.

