Are you a fan of live music and looking forward to attending concerts in North America? Then you're in luck! With some of the world's biggest acts planning to tour North America, there are plenty of amazing concerts coming up that you won't want to miss.

There is something for everyone from hip-hop to pop, country to rock. Here we'll be looking at the top upcoming concerts in North America that you simply can't miss. Keep reading to find out more!

Pink!

If you're looking for an unforgettable concert experience, then you'll definitely want to keep an eye on Pink! The iconic pop-rock singer has been wowing audiences around the world since she first burst onto the scene in 2000, and her live shows have become legendary. From her high-energy performances, dazzling costumes, powerful vocals, and memorable tunes, Pink is sure to put on an incredible show.

You can expect a mix of all her greatest hits and some of her newer material. Plus, the singer has been known to pull out a few surprise covers during her set, so you never know what might happen.

So make sure you grab your tickets and get ready to rock – the PinK! fever is coming to North America, and it's not to be missed!

Elton John

If you're a fan of music, then you can't miss out on the chance to see Elton John in concert in North America this year. Elton John promises to bring some of his biggest hits from his career and new material from his upcoming album.

The tour will be taking place across many major cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, and Chicago. You can expect to hear classics such as Rocket Man, Bennie, the Jets, and Tiny Dancer.

Elton John is one of the most beloved and iconic musicians of all time and has been performing for over five decades. His music has transcended generations, influencing millions of people and leaving a lasting mark on popular culture.

Whether you've been an Elton John fan for years or are just now getting into his music, this is one concert you won't want to miss. Get your tickets soon because they're sure to sell out fast!

Adele

You won't want to miss Adele's upcoming tour, as it is bound to be an unforgettable experience. This superstar's soulful voice and powerful lyrics have captivated millions of fans around the world, and now she's hitting the road once again.

Adele has 26 concerts on schedule till the end of March 2023, so you have ample opportunity to hear one of the greatest singers of her generation live. Be sure to grab your tickets soon before they sell out!

Post Malone

No fan of hip-hop and R&B would want to miss out on Post Malone's upcoming tour in North America. After the success of his third studio album Hollywood's Bleeding, in 2019, Post Malone announced a massive international tour, including stops in North America throughout 2022 and the early part of 2023.

Fans of Post Malone can expect to see him perform all the hits from his most recent album as well as some fan favorites from his two previous albums. He'll be performing in major cities like Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York City, so if you want to catch the show, make sure to grab tickets while they're still available.

Justin Bieber

The countdown to 2023 is officially on, and with it comes the anticipation of all the amazing concerts that are headed our way! One artist who will take center stage in North America is Justin Bieber. Bieber has made quite the comeback in recent years, releasing hit after hit, and now he's bringing his music to the stage once more.

His tour will feature stops in Canada and the United States with cities like Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, and many more. The tour will bring fans all the classic hits as well as some new songs from his upcoming album. Expect to hear tracks like Yummy, Intentions, and What Do You Mean? Bieber is sure to put on a show-stopping performance full of energy and surprises.

Tickets for Bieber's North American tour have already gone on sale and are sure to sell out quickly. Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the biggest concerts of 2022 and 2023, and make sure you get your tickets before they're all gone!

Taylor Swift

Taylor's past tours have sold out in record time, so it's important for fans to keep their eyes peeled for more details about this much-anticipated tour. For those who can't wait to see Taylor Swift live in concert, make sure to start preparing your wallets now: tickets are likely to sell out quickly, and more crashes like Ticketmaster to happen.

Conclusion

When the dates and venues are officially released, you can expect a plethora of special guests, incredible production, and of course, plenty of sing-a-longs with all of Taylor's greatest hits. From her early days to her recent albums, Taylor's setlist is sure to impress and have fans singing along at the top of their lungs.

