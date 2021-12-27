'We created a huge record with mammoth crowd that came through for BUJU at his Lagos concert' - Daniel Cole

It was a night of electrifying performance from Buju as he gave a brilliant rendition of both his hit songs and collaborations.

The show witnessed a huge turnout of fans and top industry favourites as they all came out to support him.

The concert started off with ribs cracking jokes from some of Nigeria’s best, Kennyblaq, Pencil and Mr Hyenana.

After which BUJU made an entrance to the stage which left the crowd standing on their feet as they cheered him up while he performed back to back his melodious songs.

With so much energy the crowd danced and danced as the night witnessed guest performances from other artists that includes Dai Verse, Magixx, Zinoleesky, Alpha P, Victony, Omah Lay, Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan amongst others who entertained the crowd.

The surprise of the night was when Grammy-nominated artists Wizkid and Burna Boy came in at different intervals to support BUJU and of course, the crowd was jubilant to have these musical giants entertain them.

According to Daniel Cole Chiori, one of the directors of Achievas Entertainment who were the event organisers, he said, "Looking back at that night, all I can say is that we created a huge record with the mammoth crowd that came through for the concert and I can only give thanks to God first, my family, the whole Achievas Entertainment Team and of course Buju's team for a job well done."

The event witnessed the kind of crowd that was shocking to see for an artist of such level but credit has to be given to him for his hard work, consistency and drive which led to him having a great year.

Daniel further added, "This is my first solo concert to spearhead on behalf of Achievas Entertainment and I'm glad it was a success. I have always believed I could pull through on this particular project knowing that I worked with an amazing team that made it seamless for me. Special thanks to Buju for believing in me and also to Ossy Achievas, my brother for giving all the necessary support needed."

Daniel Cole Chiori is a filmmaker and an entertainment consultant for ACHIEVAS Entertainment Limited and also one of the directors.

In General, BUJU's 'Sorry I'm Late' Concert was a total shutdown courtesy of Daniel Cole, Achievas Entertainment Team, and of course the headline sponsor of the night, Chivas Regal.