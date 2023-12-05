ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

This December, the cool kids are ready for Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByStreetChurch

Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023
Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

Recommended articles

This event, themed Cool Kids Love Jesus, is set to hold at the Lekki Leisure Beach on December 10 and is featuring Afro gospel music performances, games, community activities and so much more!

According to the organisers, Cool Kids Love Jesus is more than a theme, it is an ode to the individual uniqueness of Christian youths, and a celebration of the person that ties it all together in love and family: Jesus.

The aim of Love and Light Festival has always been to create an atmosphere where the youths can connect, celebrate, party, and strengthen their relationship with Jesus in a way that resonates with their dynamic personalities, and gives them free room for expression, and with music performances from Anendlessocean, Spirit of Prophecy, Emma OMG, Prinx Emmanuel, Holy Drill and so many others, this year's edition promises to be no different.

ADVERTISEMENT
Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023
Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023 Pulse Nigeria

This festival serves as a testament to the freedom and joy we have in Christ, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the joy of the faith. Cool Kids Love Jesus is not just an event, it's a movement aimed at inspiring a generation to embrace their faith with passion and authenticity.

To get more information, visit @streetchurchh on Instagram.

#FeatureByStreetChurch

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This December, the cool kids are ready for Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

This December, the cool kids are ready for Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

5 inappropriate moments to break up with your partner

5 inappropriate moments to break up with your partner

Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment

Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment

5 things to note before renting a house in Uyo

5 things to note before renting a house in Uyo

Gain weight in the right places with this delicious mashed kenkey recipe

Gain weight in the right places with this delicious mashed kenkey recipe

3 interesting benefits of backing babies

3 interesting benefits of backing babies

10 indicators of an exceptional nanny you wouldn't want to lose

10 indicators of an exceptional nanny you wouldn't want to lose

CANEX 2023: British Council unleashing the potential of African fashion

CANEX 2023: British Council unleashing the potential of African fashion

10 simple ways to quickly cook delicious pasta

10 simple ways to quickly cook delicious pasta

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation

Movie in the Park experience returns for its Big 10 edition

Movie in the Park experience returns for its Big 10 edition

Smirnoff reinforces its commitment to championing diversity & inclusion at the Beatz Awards

Smirnoff reinforces its commitment to championing diversity & inclusion at the Beatz Awards

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment

Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment

Pulse Fiesta ushers Lagos into Detty December proper

Pulse Fiesta 2023 ushers Lagos into Detty December proper