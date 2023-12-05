This December, the cool kids are ready for Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

This event, themed Cool Kids Love Jesus, is set to hold at the Lekki Leisure Beach on December 10 and is featuring Afro gospel music performances, games, community activities and so much more!

According to the organisers, Cool Kids Love Jesus is more than a theme, it is an ode to the individual uniqueness of Christian youths, and a celebration of the person that ties it all together in love and family: Jesus.

The aim of Love and Light Festival has always been to create an atmosphere where the youths can connect, celebrate, party, and strengthen their relationship with Jesus in a way that resonates with their dynamic personalities, and gives them free room for expression, and with music performances from Anendlessocean, Spirit of Prophecy, Emma OMG, Prinx Emmanuel, Holy Drill and so many others, this year's edition promises to be no different.

Pulse Nigeria

This festival serves as a testament to the freedom and joy we have in Christ, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the joy of the faith. Cool Kids Love Jesus is not just an event, it's a movement aimed at inspiring a generation to embrace their faith with passion and authenticity.

To get more information, visit @streetchurchh on Instagram.