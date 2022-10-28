RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Stones & Bones: Pepsi collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to bring premium musical entertainment to Lagos

The popular entertainment brand, Pepsi, in collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe, is set to bring Stones and Bones - a South African based DJ to entertain music lovers in Lagos.

The Partnership which is in furtherance of the stance of the Pepsi brand towards ensuring maximum refreshment for everyone, is to be brought to life through a LIVE performance by Stones and Bones from 28th - 31st of October, 2022 at Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro in Oniru, Lagos.

Speaking on the event and partnership, the General Manager of Marketing, Segun Ogunleye affirmed that Stones and Bones will bring remarkable musical amusement to Lagos, however, the entertainment will only be complete having Pepsi available to delight Lagosians, who will be present to witness the Live performance during the 4 days event.

Segun, who emphasized that the event will have a full Pepsi feel, said the attendees should be rest assured of maximum recreation all through the 4 days of the event because it is what Pepsi is known for, being the No.1 pop-culture brand.

On her part, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, Nseobong Mbebeng noted that Stones & Bones is a Gauteng-based House Band that was formed in 2010, saying the band use a combination of House beats and live instruments to create food for the soul and fresh grooves for the dance floor.

Since their formation, their music has spread like a wildfire across the plains of South Africa, Africa and the world. What makes this group so unique is their ability to combine acoustic instruments with electronic beats and soulful vocals while still maintaining a groove that will rock the dance floor. Their combination of rhythm and melody has crowds dancing and singing like there is no tomorrow.” - she said

Nse noted that Hard Rock Cafe Lagos in partnership with Pepsi is inviting the duo to Hard Rock Cafe Lagos and Shiro, to perform for four days as features at our events. After Dark Friday with Chiby, Spektrum, Any Given Sunday and Obi’s House, which will be on the 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st of October, respectively.

She added that for reservation, the direct line to call is 0908198888.

Stones & Bones: Pepsi collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to bring premium musical entertainment to Lagos

