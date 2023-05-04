South Africa Week 2023: South Africa celebrates 29 years of bilateral relationship with Nigeria

In celebration of 29 years of diplomatic and bilateral relationship between Nigeria and South Africa, South African tourism called on Nigerians to come discover and fall in love with the diversity and culture that makes south Africa a global holiday and business destination.

As the touchpoint of the 2023 south Africa week in Nigeria, the objective is to strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries through tourism. From food, music and sightseeing to possibly finding love. Nigerian tourists were invited to enjoy the “Mzansi” experience.

The South African Consul General, Dr Bobby Moroe stated that “the event was to signify the new journey in the renewal of friendship between South Africans and Nigerians. He urged all Nigerians and friends of south Africa who want to visit South Africa for academic study, tourism, conferences or even find love, to note that South Africa is open for tourism.”

In attendance were notable individuals across industry. Few of such were the Nigerian footballing legend, Jay Jay Okocha, Winner of Miss Africa Pageant 2022 amongst other.

The event was a display of culture, where the guest got to eat, taste, smell and listen to South Africa. And as a result, promote social cohesion between South Africans and Nigerians.

Invited guests got to engage and network with stakeholders in various sectors, and friends of the Consulate.

The 2023 South Africa week was designed to position South Africa as the preferred destination for tourism, education and business endeavors as well as elaborate the diversity of the rainbow nation in Nigeria.

As part of strengthening diplomatic ties, a few lucky attendees won an all-expense paid return trip to experience South Africa courtesy of South Africa Airways.

South Africa Consul General Dr Bobby Moroe & South African Airways Marketing lead for Africa Mr Ohis Ehimiaghe did the honors of presenting the winners with their rewards.

The Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa came to formal existence in 1994. And that led to the establishment of the countries' respective high commissions; first in Abuja in 1995 and in Tshwane in 1996 respectfully. Hence opening bilateral relations between both countries.

Both countries have often shared cultural experiences, be it through entertainment, music, fashion, or sports. And this week long event was a bold statement to show South Africa’s commitment to continuously building and strengthening its tie with Nigeria.

