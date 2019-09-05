Smirnoff X1 Tour: An expressive night of fun and live music

The high-energy party was filled to capacity with Smirnoff guests awed by the mind-blowing performances of DJ Spinall, Mayorkun, Pretty Boy D-O, Fire Boy DML and surprise artiste, Ice Prince.

Top boy, DJ Spinall, kept the party lit with hottest Nigerian tunes, before youngster Fireboy DML sent the crowd roaring with excitement, with an electrifying performance of his hit single, Jealous. When Mayorkun took the stage, it became a sing-along night of hit songs with the packed crowd. To cap the live performances, Ice prince the surprise final act of the night, closed the evening with his energy-packed tunes till the break of dawn.

The highlight of the show was the colourful Smirnoff X1’s new label unveiling on screen, fueled by a delightful array of Smirnoff cocktails, made with Smirnoff X1 Extra Smooth and the delicious Smirnoff X1 Chocolate. The night was also lit with vibrant Xpressions through urban games and artwork for guests to explore and interact with the new label.

With Abuja having now distinguishing itself with this first of its kind Urban-themed party; following Ibadan, Enugu and Abeokuta, the themed Smirnoff X1 Tour party is on the move. Keep your ears open and your dancing shoes ready as the X1 Tour party could be next in your city.

Follow @smirnoffng and #SmirnoffX1 on Instagram for all the latest scoop.

18+ only. Drink Responsibly.

This is a featured post