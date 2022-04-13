RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Seedorf, Okocha and Davido feature in the Heineken Novelty Face-Off

4-time Champions League winner and iconic Dutch footballer, Clarence Seedorf, Afrobeats superstar Davido and former Super Eagles captain Jay Jay Okocha all featured in the Heineken Face-off, a novelty match that held at Landmark Beach as part of the UEFA Champions League Tour presented by Heineken®.

The game which lasted about an hour saw Team Heineken take on Team Nigeria in an encounter that showcased some classy football skills from both sides. Team Heineken was captained by UCL Ambassador Clarence Seedorf and featured NB Plc Supply Chain Director, Martin Kochl and Finance Director, Rob Kleinjan. Afrobeats Superstar Davido led the line for Team Nigeria which had ex-Nigerian internationals, Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Pastor Taribo West, NB Plc Marketing Director, Emmanuel Oriakhi, Rapper MI and Afro R&B singer Darey.

The game which was filled with fun moments saw the over 500 watching fans treated to an entertaining display with Okocha finding the net with almost every shot he took and Clarence Seedorf showing why he is called the Professor after hitting the woodwork twice and finding the back of the twice.

Seedorf who is en route to Abuja will embark on a city bus tour across Nigeria's capital city, meet with fans and also watch the Liverpool vs Benfica match at the Transcorp Hilton.

Abuja football lovers will get a chance to meet and engage with global legend and the trophy just like the fans in Lagos did.

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour Presented by Heineken® is a chance for football fans around the world to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy. It was developed to enable fans globally to have the chance to get closer to the UEFA Champions League competition and the trophy itself. The 2021/22 Heineken®’s UEFA Champions League campaign titled, “Cheers to All Fans”, highlights that football belongs to all passionate fans and challenges the stereotype that football belongs to men. See more images from the match.

