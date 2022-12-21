ADVERTISEMENT
Ric Hassani thrills guests at sold out live event

Ric Hassani held his One Night Only experience at Terra Kulture in Lagos on the 15th of December 2022 and as expected, it was a quality production by every metric possible. The event, initially billed as an intimate live experience, was completely sold out. The venue brimmed with great sounds and the most enthusiastic fans.

Ric Hassani treated fans to music from his most recent effort, ‘The Prince I Became’ and singles from his rich discography. Fans cheered, chorused and chanted as the ace singer/songwriter put on perhaps the best headline show of this Detty December season. The show was graced by other stars including BlaqBonez and Niyola who treated the audience to their songs and collaborative efforts. Ric Hassani also rolled back the years with performances from legends like Darey Art Alade and Styl Plus.

Rising singing sensations were also in attendance and their performances received rousing responses from an audience which came out for the thrill of experiencing great music from Ric Hassani. Performances were generally well received and met with considerable audience participation as the instrumentation and concert coordination was top tier.

Ric Hassani recently released his album ‘The Prince I Became’ on 26th February 2021 with the lead single 'Thunder Fire You' becoming an instant hit amongst fans and social media users. The 17-track album featured Sauti Sol, Nicky Jam, Zoro and Ghanaian sensation, Kuami Eugene. Songs from this project were part of the setlist with which Ric Hassani entertained the audience.

