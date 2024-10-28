8,000 Energy Stakeholders set path for West Africa’s Clean Energy Future at Conference

The 11th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, organised by Informa Markets, concluded after three dynamic days, bringing together over 8,000 participants, including industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators.

The event sparked critical discussions about the future of West Africa's energy sector with this year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers in the New Energy Era: Clean, Reliable, and Sustainable,” driving conversations on how the region can accelerate its energy transition while ensuring a stable and secure power supply.

Distinguished guests included; Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Honourable Minister of Power; Biodun Ogunleye, Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral; Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO Transcorp Plc; Kona Nkanza, VP Investments Africa Finance Corporation; Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman & CEO, Genesis Energy; Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, Executive Director Generation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited; and Mr. Dele Obutu, Chairman Eko Electricity Distribution Company. These prominent figures were joined by other energy stakeholders to discuss critical issues such as energy security, gas-to-power solutions, and sustainability.

With a focus on gas-to-power solutions, sustainability, and profitability, the conference emphasised the importance of energy security, innovation, and collaboration. Dedicated sessions featured industry leaders sharing insights on how adopting these solutions can help uncover greater opportunities for sustainable power generation in Nigeria and beyond.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director of Nigeria Energy, expressed optimism about the new direction the summit has taken this year. He said, “This year's summit has expanded the conversation beyond conventional power generation challenges. We are looking at the entire value chain, from production to distribution, and asking how we can integrate new technologies, increase efficiency, and most importantly, make energy accessible to all Nigerians. Gas-to-power is just one part of the solution, but it is critical because it holds the key to fast-tracking energy availability and reliability in the near term.

“The engagement we have had in the past three days shows that there’s a renewed sense of urgency within the industry. We are no longer just talking about problems; we are talking about tangible solutions. Nigeria and West Africa have the resources, and with the right partnerships, policies, and technological advancements, we can meet not just local energy demands but also supply the regional market.”

The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference has reinforced its commitment to shaping the future of West Africa’s energy landscape, bringing together over 8,000 participants from around the world. This year, the event also awarded the winners of its inaugural Energy-X Contest which represents a significant step towards addressing Nigeria's energy challenges through entrepreneurship, collaboration, and innovation. The winner of the contest Jacob Ugbodada will have the opportunity to showcase his innovative project at the Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai, courtesy of Informa Markets. In second place was Abdulrauf Miqdad and Olatimehin Folarin as second runner-up.

The 11th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference was supported by SkipperSeil Limited, a global leader in power and infrastructure, serving as the main sponsor. Genesis Energy and Tetracore Energy joined as gold conference sponsors, contributing to the robust discussions on energy security, power generation, and sustainability. Other sponsors include Eauxwell as silver conference sponsor, Himel and Innovate Uk as digital sponsor and supporting partner respectively.

With the active participation of global leaders, the exhibition has featured advanced innovations and fostered critical partnerships aimed at promoting clean and reliable energy solutions across the continent. As Nigeria Energy and Informa Markets look to the future, they remain dedicated to bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers to continue driving positive change in the energy sector of West Africa and beyond.

---