This year’s edition kicked off as usual with the #RoadtoDettyRave college/university shows through August and September featuring performances from King Promise, Djay, Black Sherrif, Joeboy, DJ Aroma, Joey B and others.
Mr Eazi announces Detty Rave will hold this year - December 27 in Ghana
On Monday, organizers of the Detty Rave announced the event’s official return after two long years off. The one-day immersive party experience will return to the Untamed Empire ground in Accra, Ghana on December 27. This will be the first Detty Rave experience since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are truly excited to be hosting the fourth edition of Detty Rave this year and it will be the biggest outdoor party experience in Ghana!” Founder Mr Eazi said. “Get your tickets and come with your dancing shoes and a friend or three”
This edition is themed to be the biggest outdoor clubbing experience Ghana has ever seen and will feature Africa’s topmost DJs including DJ Neptune, Major League Djz, DJ Edu and many more.
Tickets are available on www.shoobs.com
Date: December 27, 2022
Venue: Untamed Empire, Accra, Ghana
Time: 7 PM
Follow @theDettyRave on Instagram/ Twitter for updates
