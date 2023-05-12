The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Pulse Mix

Over the weekend, there was a huge turnout across the continent for the opening charge.

ALX 2023 is off to a great start
ALX 2023 is off to a great start

Recommended articles

Despite the heavy rains, young, eager tech enthusiasts turned up for the Karibu Opening Charge.

The event kicked off with a registration process, rhythmic beats, and welcome games like Spin the Wheel, facilitated by Seun Babajide-Duroshola, the country manager, and Ruby Igwe, the general manager of ALX Nigeria.

With the audience charged and ready to begin, the hosts led the introductory part of the session, followed by a community check-in, where participants proudly waved their flags when they heard a statement that resonated with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, the learners watched the captivating and inspiring AL Group Story before diving into an engaging, interactive Core Values exercise.

Through these activities, learners were able to familiarise themselves with the AL community and mentally prepare for the blended session alongside peers from other ALX hubs across the continent, such as Accra, Addis Ababa, Cairo, and Nairobi.

ALX 2023 is off to a great start
ALX 2023 is off to a great start Pulse Nigeria

Following a rousing welcome speech from the VP of Community and Culture, Gavin Peter, the audience was treated to an exclusive fireside chat. This is a ritual within the AL Group that involves a live dialogue with key people and affords them the opportunity to share their experiences in a unique and personal way.

ADVERTISEMENT

For such a momentous event as the ALX onboarding ceremony, who better to take the stage than the CEO and Founder of the AL Group, Fred Swaniker.

The fireside chat was an educational moment
The fireside chat was an educational moment Pulse Nigeria

Learners had the opportunity to ask questions before the virtual part of the day concluded and the session was handed back to the in-person facilitators.

ALX 2023 is off to a great start
ALX 2023 is off to a great start Pulse Nigeria

Back in charge, the hosts took the learners through the company’s innovative mission for Africa, which is to produce at least 3 million tech leaders across the continent. They also led the Africa in 2035 experiential to open the learners’ minds to exploring what the continent could become in 12 years, before sharing the week's plans and the onboarding course to complete on ALX's learning management system.

ADVERTISEMENT
The second host of the day holds down the fort
The second host of the day holds down the fort Pulse Nigeria

The day ended on a high note with great music from the DJ, allowing for great bonding and networking among the participants, who will return for the final Karibu Ceremony on May 13, 2023.

With tech skills being the new oil, ALX is the go-to for anyone looking to join the tech revolution and fulfil their dreams. Enrol in any of their tech programmes and claim your place in the new global digital workforce.

In the meantime, here are some highlights from the Karibu Opening Charge:

ALX 2023 is off to a great start
ALX 2023 is off to a great start Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Learners seen taking notes
Learners seen taking notes Pulse Nigeria
Pleased learners stop for a quick photo
Pleased learners stop for a quick photo Pulse Nigeria
A happy participant shares his experience
A happy participant shares his experience Pulse Nigeria
ALX 2023 is off to a great start
ALX 2023 is off to a great start Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Hilda Baci begins Cookathon attempt

Hilda Baci begins Cookathon attempt

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

Here are 3 reasons you feel sleepy after eating

Here are 3 reasons you feel sleepy after eating

5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

5 things to know about cooking with salt

5 things to know about cooking with salt

5 relatable NYSC camp experiences

5 relatable NYSC camp experiences

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prize presentation of N12m to the winner of DAAYTA 2023 Final Pitch

ARM wraps up DAAYTA 2023 announces winner of ₦12m grant

Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

Win big in the Devon King's Mega Millionaire Promo

Win big in the Devon King's Mega Millionaire Promo

Fewchore Finance Company Limited commemorates 5th anniversary with key dignitaries

Fewchore Finance Company Limited celebrates 5th anniversary in style