Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Despite the heavy rains, young, eager tech enthusiasts turned up for the Karibu Opening Charge.

The event kicked off with a registration process, rhythmic beats, and welcome games like Spin the Wheel, facilitated by Seun Babajide-Duroshola, the country manager, and Ruby Igwe, the general manager of ALX Nigeria.

With the audience charged and ready to begin, the hosts led the introductory part of the session, followed by a community check-in, where participants proudly waved their flags when they heard a statement that resonated with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, the learners watched the captivating and inspiring AL Group Story before diving into an engaging, interactive Core Values exercise.

Through these activities, learners were able to familiarise themselves with the AL community and mentally prepare for the blended session alongside peers from other ALX hubs across the continent, such as Accra, Addis Ababa, Cairo, and Nairobi.

Pulse Nigeria

Following a rousing welcome speech from the VP of Community and Culture, Gavin Peter, the audience was treated to an exclusive fireside chat. This is a ritual within the AL Group that involves a live dialogue with key people and affords them the opportunity to share their experiences in a unique and personal way.

ADVERTISEMENT

For such a momentous event as the ALX onboarding ceremony, who better to take the stage than the CEO and Founder of the AL Group, Fred Swaniker.

Pulse Nigeria

Learners had the opportunity to ask questions before the virtual part of the day concluded and the session was handed back to the in-person facilitators.

Pulse Nigeria

Back in charge, the hosts took the learners through the company’s innovative mission for Africa, which is to produce at least 3 million tech leaders across the continent. They also led the Africa in 2035 experiential to open the learners’ minds to exploring what the continent could become in 12 years, before sharing the week's plans and the onboarding course to complete on ALX's learning management system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The day ended on a high note with great music from the DJ, allowing for great bonding and networking among the participants, who will return for the final Karibu Ceremony on May 13, 2023.

With tech skills being the new oil, ALX is the go-to for anyone looking to join the tech revolution and fulfil their dreams. Enrol in any of their tech programmes and claim your place in the new global digital workforce.

In the meantime, here are some highlights from the Karibu Opening Charge:

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria