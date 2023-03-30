ICYMI: What went down at Ori Bloom’s “Black Hair Joy” event

The event was tastefully curated and was truly a celebration of black hair as it educated, entertained and encouraged guests to nurture and appreciate their hair, while showcasing high quality products for black hair including Ori Lifestyle’s recently released Dúdú shampoo.

Tolu Blooms treated guests to a showcase of practical and stylish hairstyles made at her salon Bloom Hair Atelier, and explained the benefits of the hairstyles in promoting healthier haircare.

The event also featured panel discussions graced by influential hair, beauty and lifestyle experts, including Lade Alade founder of Hairducation, lifestyle connoisseur and communications expert Ozinna Anumudu, The Healthy Billionaire founder Akins Akinkugbe, Bisi Olaogun of skincare education brand That Gemini Girl, renowned therapist Dr. Joy Ogbonna, alongside Tolu Blooms and Titilolami Bello.

The event is expected to return for a second edition in 2024 and due to the success of the maiden edition, there will be additional events in the nearer future.

