How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

This year's AMVCAs proudly refreshed by Pepsi was a three-day event from May 18 to May 20, 2023.

Day One: Opening ceremony/cultural night

The carpets were rolled out and the cameras were flashing as many of Africa’s favourite celebrities and AMVCA nominees graced the occasion in colourful cultural regalia.

But the real high point of the night came when Pepsi took the event from ten degrees to a hundred and one degrees with Pepsi DJ Ambassador Crowd Kontroller on deck serving confam gbedu, reloaded, rewired and refreshed by Pepsi.

Safe to say some of the celebrities in attendance were close to losing all their home training. That was just the beginning.

Day Two: Pepsi Confam Gbedu meets Pepsi Confam Fashion

Fashion is always a thing and Pepsi Confam Fashion was the thing at the AMVCA nominees gala/runway show this year.

Pepsi set the mission for its runway exhibition with Confam Gbedu served by multi-award-winning musician, Praiz.

Then Pepsi took things to a level higher as the brand unveiled its jaw-dropping Confam Fashion collection—four outfits by four designers.

Suddenly, guests were sent into an absolute frenzy when Pepsi pulled out its big surprise. Four celebrity influencers, Beauty Tukura, Saskay, Hermes Iyele and Daala Oruwari pulled up to the runway in Pepsi Confam Fashion.

Pepsi awarded the winning designer on the night, StatementByBami with 1.5 million naira.

Day Three: The main event

Lights, Camera, Pepsi!

At the very centre of the awards night, in the midst of all the glitz, glam and splendour, Pepsi managed to steal the show again with a mesmerising delivery of Confam Gbedu by the Queen of Afrobeats, Pepsi Ambassador Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa gave us a 10/10 performance alongside our guy—Spyro, Majeed and award winning band, Alternate Sound.

Add to that, Pepsi presented the award for the most fiercely competitive award category of the night, the prestigious Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV series category. Osas Ighodaro walked home with the prize beating elite competition in the process.

Segun Ogunleye, the General Manager of Marketing at Seven-Up Bottling Company, while presenting the award, extended his congratulations to the winner and acknowledged the incredible talent of the other nominees. He reiterated Pepsi’s dedication to supporting and recognising the outstanding individuals in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The After Party: Pepsi presents Obi’s house AMVCA edition

What had been an unforgettable night already was just about to explode.

Pepsi brought Obi’s house, the biggest nightlife party in Lagos to Africa’s biggest entertainment night. The result was a Confam rave to the hundredth degree.

It was back-to-back wilding delivered by 3 iconic Pepsi DJ Ambassadors, DJ Obi, DJ Xclusive and DJ Crowd Kontroller. Remember that Crowd Kontroller was unveiled as a Pepsi DJ Ambassador at the AMVCA After Party last year.

The energy level in the room was unmatched with Shody the Turn Up King supplying the hype to the very end. The vibes were on point, and the party was legendary!

Guests, celebrities and social media peeps couldn't contain their excitement, showering praise on Pepsi for consistently delivering maximum entertainment to Nigerians.

With its long-standing commitment to Nigerian entertainment, Pepsi Naija has been a rock-solid supporter, signing up top-notch Nigerian artists as brand ambassadors and raising the standards as the foremost contemporary pop culture brand.

The partnership with AMVCA further solidifies Pepsi's passion for entertainment and its unwavering support for the thriving pop culture in Nigeria.

