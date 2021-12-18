Talented Nigerian act, Goya Menor, last night at Livespot X Festival performed his now viral cover of popular Ameno Amapiano.
Goya Menor performs viral hit 'Ameno' at Tiwa Savage's Livespot X Festival headline show
Goya brought the crowd to their feet in excitement.
The song which has quickly become a trend on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram has shot the songwriter to fame.
Joined on stage by actress, DJ, and popular party girl, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Goya brought the crowd to their feet in excitement.
The viral hit Ameno is already topping the charts making it a massive breakthrough for Goya Menor.
