Goya Menor performs viral hit 'Ameno' at Tiwa Savage's Livespot X Festival headline show

Goya brought the crowd to their feet in excitement.

Talented Nigerian act, Goya Menor, last night at Livespot X Festival performed his now viral cover of popular Ameno Amapiano.

The song which has quickly become a trend on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram has shot the songwriter to fame.

Joined on stage by actress, DJ, and popular party girl, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Goya brought the crowd to their feet in excitement.

The viral hit Ameno is already topping the charts making it a massive breakthrough for Goya Menor.

