Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

The concert, hosted by the iconic premium liqueur brand, Jagermeister and in collaboration with Drinks.NG, offered an unforgettable experience to all attendees, leaving them with memories to last for a lifetime. From the captivating sounds of afrobeats music to the ice-cold Kuhl Jägermeister infused cocktails, every aspect of the concert was carefully crafted to ensure the guests had a swell time.

The event kicked off with a high-energy performance by incredible Dj Baggio, who set the tone for the evening. His electrifying stage presence and infectious energy got the crowd pumped up and ready for an extraordinary night ahead. The party continued with more pulsating sets from DJ Commissioner Wysei and DJ Trech.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Next up were the sensational musical performances by renowned Nigerian artists including Legendary Suni, Eltee Skhillz and Small Doctor who took the spotlight and delivered electrifying shows that captivated the audience. Young Jonn also took the centre stage, captivating the audience with his unique style and undeniable talent while Bella Shmurda closed the night on a high note. The audience sang along, creating an electrifying atmosphere that perfectly summed up the spirit of the Jagermeister Concert.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Beyond the stellar performances, the #TheMeistersExpression concert offered immersive experiences that enhanced the overall ambiance. Colourful light installations, fire archery, the LED and fire show performances transformed the venue into a wonderland of creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Jägermeister is more than just a premium liqueur brand. Meister’s Expression is a movement committed to empowering consumers to take charge of their lives and become masters of their craft to #BeTheMeister. Follow and stay glued to @jagermeisternigeria for exciting updates and experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

---