The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTME:

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Recommended articles

The concert, hosted by the iconic premium liqueur brand, Jagermeister and in collaboration with Drinks.NG, offered an unforgettable experience to all attendees, leaving them with memories to last for a lifetime. From the captivating sounds of afrobeats music to the ice-cold Kuhl Jägermeister infused cocktails, every aspect of the concert was carefully crafted to ensure the guests had a swell time.

The event kicked off with a high-energy performance by incredible Dj Baggio, who set the tone for the evening. His electrifying stage presence and infectious energy got the crowd pumped up and ready for an extraordinary night ahead. The party continued with more pulsating sets from DJ Commissioner Wysei and DJ Trech.

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan Pulse Nigeria

Next up were the sensational musical performances by renowned Nigerian artists including Legendary Suni, Eltee Skhillz and Small Doctor who took the spotlight and delivered electrifying shows that captivated the audience. Young Jonn also took the centre stage, captivating the audience with his unique style and undeniable talent while Bella Shmurda closed the night on a high note. The audience sang along, creating an electrifying atmosphere that perfectly summed up the spirit of the Jagermeister Concert.

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan Pulse Nigeria
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan Pulse Nigeria

Beyond the stellar performances, the #TheMeistersExpression concert offered immersive experiences that enhanced the overall ambiance. Colourful light installations, fire archery, the LED and fire show performances transformed the venue into a wonderland of creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan Pulse Nigeria
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan Pulse Nigeria
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan Pulse Nigeria
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan
Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan Pulse Nigeria

Jägermeister is more than just a premium liqueur brand. Meister’s Expression is a movement committed to empowering consumers to take charge of their lives and become masters of their craft to #BeTheMeister. Follow and stay glued to @jagermeisternigeria for exciting updates and experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTME

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has s*x with the groom to test his sexual prowess

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has s*x with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Skinny shaming: 5 things you should never say to a slim person

Skinny shaming: 5 things you should never say to a slim person

The importance of boundaries in relationships: Nurturing love and respect

The importance of boundaries in relationships: Nurturing love and respect

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Denola Grey is one of the new faces of Fenty Beauty

Denola Grey is one of the new faces of Fenty Beauty

How to survive the rising cost of petrol and transport in Nigeria

How to survive the rising cost of petrol and transport in Nigeria

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

See the forest in Ondo where masquerades are forbidden

See the forest in Ondo where masquerades are forbidden

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023