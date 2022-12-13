ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival | 11th - 18th December, 2022

EWL has officially kicked off!

The week of activities commenced with Impactful workshops throughout the day. Followed by the Launch Party happening on the 13th of December! A fun and exciting way to start your week this December!

Showcases, exclusive parties, lab incubations, conferences, investor opportunities, tech engagements and a music weekend will be taking place at different time periods from TODAY to the 18th of December, 2022.

Get ready for the experience of a life-time. The first of its kind series of events in Lagos which will involve everything entertainment related. It’s going to be the largest gathering of like-minds in the entertainment industry. You really can’t miss out!

EWL @ Night begins today, 13th December, with the Opening Night event! Get ready for great music, comedy and all-round entertainment of course! This is the place to be tonight.

Today’s Opening Night will feature amazing performances by talented Artistes such as: Fave and Skales!

These are the enlightening workshops taking place throughout the week:

The aim of the EWL Workshops is to provide our community with the skills, knowledge and practical experience required to be successful in the present-day workforce. Participants get to learn from educators and mentors, who facilitate through Masterclasses, Labs and Tech Incubators.

Here’s the line-up of activities for the rest of the week! Stay tuned for greatness!!!

There are a limited number of spaces available, to register for the workshops, visit https://ewlagos.com/workshops-registration/

Key players from the global entertainment industry will converge at The Circle during Entertainment Week Lagos' delivering enlightening keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and think tanks. From Alex Okosi, the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Youtube EMEA; Emeka Okafor, General Manager, Meta; Olumide Osundolire, Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo; Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor, Tech Cabal (Moderator); Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-founder & COO, Bamboo; Harmony Samuels, Record Producer, Multi-instrumentalist and Songwriter and many more. The brightest minds will meet to share and develop ideas that will shape the future of the entertainment industry.

The Deal Room, the first entertainment room in Nigeria, provides the ideal environment for pitching, negotiating, and knowledge and resource exchange for those in the entertainment industry, as well as for content creators and marketers.

The Exhibition, a creative hub, will be open for four days. A marketplace with an emphasis on tech, fashion, art, music, which will curate an array of immersive experiences.

EWL @ NIGHT, For four nights at EWL, enjoy great music and heart-lifting comedy. Great experiences for guests to network and have fun.

The Livespot X Festival, which will run from the 16th through the 18th of December, 2022, and will feature an array of headline performers. Day 1 of the festival will be a commemorative concert celebrating ten years of Mavin. Headliners will include Mavin All-Stars, who will perform hit songs from the group’s expansive music catalogue.

Get your tickets for the Livespot X Festival now at www.livespotx.com or contact +234 908 722 6001 for table inquiries and bookings.

For more info, visit

www.livespotnation.com

www.ewlagos.com

www.livespot360.com

Follow updates on @LiveSpot360 @ewlagos @livespotx. #EWLagos #Livespotxfestival

