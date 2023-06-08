The sports category has moved to a new website.
Dano Milk inspires Nigerians to enjoy dairy on World Milk Day

#FeatureByDanoMilk: In the days leading up to the 1st of June, Dano Milk Nigeria struck up conversation on their social platforms with the theme, “WhyNot?” This communication was meant to get the audience to question the norms in life and help them see possibilities beyond the typical.

In the days leading up to the 1st of June, Dano Milk Nigeria struck up conversation on their social platforms with the theme, “WhyNot?” This communication was meant to get the audience to question the norms in life and help them see possibilities beyond the typical.

The WhyNot conversations were followed by “WhyNotMilk?”, bringing the same theme into scenarios of milk consumption.

By 30th May, Milk O’Clock was unveiled as the grand activity for World Milk Day on all Dano Milk’s social media platforms. The lineup of influencers included Elozonam, the 9th AMVCA Award Winner for Content Creator of the Year; the well-known and loved Chef Tolani also known as Diary of a Kitchen Lover; the talented Nollywood actress, Racheal Okonkwo; Aproko Doctor, the down-to-earth doctor who has Nigerians glued to his pages with his hilarious yet effective health tips, and Mr Macaroni, a fan favourite.

Milk O’Clock turned out to be a full day of fun with tasks for the audience at 9am, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 9pm. Lots of fans participated with hopes of winning prizes and even more just for the fun of it.

While the online audience were glued to and participating in the milk o’clock tasks, members of the public were also being enthralled with displays from the flash mob sighted at Ikeja, Maryland and Victoria Island, market storms in select markets across the country, neighborhood visits, sampling, as well as the World Milk Day market rally.

1st June 2023 was a great day to celebrate the enjoyment of dairy as the theme for this year’s celebration was same as last year’s - #EnjoyDairy. Dano milk is committed to showcasing and celebrating dairy possibilities and looks forward to many more gleeful commemorations in the future.

