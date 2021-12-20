RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Chike, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Wande Coal set to take Lagos by storm at the Throne Concert

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The Throne Concert is divided into the Throne Afternoon Rave and Throne Night Rave Concerts.

The Throne Concert
The Throne Concert

Top Nigerian entertainment artistes, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Wande Coal, Chike and a host of other sensational entertainers are set to perform at the Throne Concert which will hold on the 29th December, 2021 at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos.

Recommended articles
The Throne Concert
The Throne Concert Pulse Nigeria

Tagged 'The Throne: The Next Generation' the concert is part of the lineup of exciting Stacked December concerts that will be taking place this year. The Throne Concert is divided into the Throne Afternoon Rave and Throne Night Rave Concerts with both anticipated to be an exciting blend of electrifying Nigerian music.

The Throne Concert
The Throne Concert Pulse Nigeria

The Throne Afternoon Rave concert will feature live performances from Nigerian pop music sensations such as Chike, The Cavemen, Mayorkun, Made Kuti, Victony, Wande Coal, Dai Verse, Wavy the Creator, T-Classic, Diteh, Tobi-Sax, Ajebo hustlers plus DJ performances by the phenomenal DJ Crowd Controller and DJ Shawn.

Stars billed to perform at the Throne Night Rave Concert include Omah Lay, Reekado Banks, Rema, Oxlade, Ladipoe, Bella Schmurda, Ruger, Blaqbonez, Poco Lee, Dotun, Badboytimz, Fave, Hagman-DC, Toby Shang and thrilling DJ performances by DJ Big N, DJ Consequence, and DJ Lambo.

The Throne Concert
The Throne Concert Pulse Nigeria

The event is proudly supported by big brands like Pepsi, Hennessey, First Bank, Star Beer, GIGPAD, Still Broke and many more.

Tickets for the Throne and other Stacked December concerts are available through the abeg platform.

The Throne Concert
The Throne Concert Pulse Nigeria

Visit the Abeg app at //store.abeg.app/toroec to purchase your tickets.

The Throne Concert will be 100% Covid-19 compliant.

#FeaturebyTEC

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chike, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Wande Coal set to take Lagos by storm at the Throne Concert

Chike, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Wande Coal set to take Lagos by storm at the Throne Concert

Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Slaying on a budget as an undergraduate

Slaying on a budget as an undergraduate

Places in Africa you need to visit

Places in Africa you need to visit

Homemade skincare ingredients you need to try

Homemade skincare ingredients you need to try

Owambe: Yorubas love to party

Owambe: Yorubas love to party

Check out some of the best foods to eat at night

Check out some of the best foods to eat at night

Self-Validation: Ways to validate and love yourself

Self-Validation: Ways to validate and love yourself

Goya Menor performs viral hit 'Ameno' at Tiwa Savage's Livespot X Festival headline show

Goya Menor performs viral hit 'Ameno' at Tiwa Savage's Livespot X Festival headline show