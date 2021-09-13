Producer and owner of Ebony Life place, Mo Abudu had her 57th birthday on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Celebrities who nailed the oriental theme for Mo Abudu's birthday party
The theme of Mo Abudu’s birthday party was oriental, and celebrities dressed up with the theme in mind.
Politicians, actors and people from different works of life came to celebrate with her and all attempted to give life to this theme.
Here are celebrities who did a good job sticking to the theme.
Toke Makinwa
Toke looked like a Chinese princess in this floral kimono made by Lanre Da Silva. The fringe hairdo and hairpiece were spot on.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon was a cute little Chinese princess in this outfit by Somo by Somo.
Lily Afegbai
Lily short bob fringe showed she meant business and she was sticking to the theme. The silk gown by Erica Moore Brand made her look like a samurai.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Can Ebuka ever miss a fashion mark? No, we doubt it. Green brocade trousers and a headband and we were sold already.
Etim Effiong
Etim stuck to the theme in this samurai robe by Yummie Ogbebor.
