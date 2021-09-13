RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Celebrities who nailed the oriental theme for Mo Abudu's birthday party

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The theme of Mo Abudu’s birthday party was oriental, and celebrities dressed up with the theme in mind.

Toke nailed the oriental theme [instagram/toke]
Toke nailed the oriental theme [instagram/toke]

Producer and owner of Ebony Life place, Mo Abudu had her 57th birthday on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Recommended articles

Politicians, actors and people from different works of life came to celebrate with her and all attempted to give life to this theme.

Here are celebrities who did a good job sticking to the theme.

www.instagram.com

Toke looked like a Chinese princess in this floral kimono made by Lanre Da Silva. The fringe hairdo and hairpiece were spot on.

www.instagram.com

Sharon was a cute little Chinese princess in this outfit by Somo by Somo.

www.instagram.com

Lily short bob fringe showed she meant business and she was sticking to the theme. The silk gown by Erica Moore Brand made her look like a samurai.

www.instagram.com

Can Ebuka ever miss a fashion mark? No, we doubt it. Green brocade trousers and a headband and we were sold already.

www.instagram.com

Etim stuck to the theme in this samurai robe by Yummie Ogbebor.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Buhari sacks Minister of Power, Minister of Agriculture

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

Trending

Best looks from 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' premiere

Cee C, Sharon and Tacha attended the premiere [instagram]