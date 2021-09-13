Celebrities who nailed the oriental theme for Mo Abudu's birthday party

Politicians, actors and people from different works of life came to celebrate with her and all attempted to give life to this theme.

Here are celebrities who did a good job sticking to the theme.

Toke Makinwa

Toke looked like a Chinese princess in this floral kimono made by Lanre Da Silva. The fringe hairdo and hairpiece were spot on.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon was a cute little Chinese princess in this outfit by Somo by Somo.

Lily Afegbai

Lily short bob fringe showed she meant business and she was sticking to the theme. The silk gown by Erica Moore Brand made her look like a samurai.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Can Ebuka ever miss a fashion mark? No, we doubt it. Green brocade trousers and a headband and we were sold already.

Etim Effiong