ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Calypso’s Premium Relaunch: A luxurious mix, sip experience for Lagos’ elite

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyCalypso

Calypso, one of Nigeria’s beloved indigenous liqueur brands, hosted an exclusive beach party that was nothing short of extravagant. (Credit: Calypso’s Premium Relaunch)
Calypso, one of Nigeria’s beloved indigenous liqueur brands, hosted an exclusive beach party that was nothing short of extravagant. (Credit: Calypso’s Premium Relaunch)

Recommended articles

The theme of the evening: “Switch up the Fun,” set the stage for an unforgettable relaunch event, bringing together celebrities, influencers, artists, and the crème de la crème of Lagos society.

Switch up the Fun, set the stage for an unforgettable relaunch event, bringing together celebrities, influencers, artists, and the crème de la crème of Lagos society.
Switch up the Fun,” set the stage for an unforgettable relaunch event, bringing together celebrities, influencers, artists, and the crème de la crème of Lagos society. Pulse Nigeria
Switch up the Fun, set the stage for an unforgettable relaunch event, bringing together celebrities, influencers, artists, and the crème de la crème of Lagos society.
Switch up the Fun,” set the stage for an unforgettable relaunch event, bringing together celebrities, influencers, artists, and the crème de la crème of Lagos society. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambiance: A Taste of Tropical Paradise

As the sun began its descent over the Lagos shoreline, the Breeze Beach Club transformed into a mesmerising oasis. Glistening waves provided a picturesque backdrop, as the air filled with the harmonious blend of captivating melodies and the fruity scents of coconuts and sweet liqueur. This wasn’t just any beach party; it was a Calypso escape, an experience that would soon become Lagos’ latest obsession.

To add more colour to the evening, guests enjoyed captivating medleys from Chike, Afrohouse Queen, Niniola, Timaya, and Wandecoal, who closed the night with a mix of his best throwback singles and new EPs. Caribbean dancers, beach girls, and performances from the dance maestro, Kaffy, also got guests very excited.

Chike
Chike Pulse Nigeria
Caribbean dancers, beach girls, and performances from the dance maestro.
Caribbean dancers, beach girls, and performances from the dance maestro. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Elite Guests, Premium Fashion and a Noteworthy Experience

The guest list read like a who’s who of Lagos’ high society, with celebrities, influencers, artists, and prominent figures from the business, tech and corporate worlds gracing the event. But it wasn’t just their status that turned heads; it was their impeccable fashion choices that stole the spotlight.

Socialites, like Eku Edewor, Hawa Magaji, Akin Faminu, Teddy A, Kaylah, and Simi Drey, along with popular guests such as Kehinde and Taiwo Balogun, Mimi Chaka, Aduke Shitta Bey, Kemi Smallz, Tolu Oniwo, Jemima, BamBam, Aisha Ibrahim-Alfa, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, and Daisy Handfield, graced the occasion with their presence. These famous personalities, known for their premium and lavish lifestyles, certainly brought their A-game when it came to beach fashion.

The guest list read like a who’s who of Lagos’ high society, with celebrities, influencers, artists, and prominent figures from the business, tech and corporate worlds gracing the event.
The guest list read like a who’s who of Lagos’ high society, with celebrities, influencers, artists, and prominent figures from the business, tech and corporate worlds gracing the event. Pulse Nigeria
These famous personalities, known for their premium and lavish lifestyles, certainly brought their A-game when it came to beach fashion.
These famous personalities, known for their premium and lavish lifestyles, certainly brought their A-game when it came to beach fashion. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

From opulent linen and the softest cotton to delicate mesh and intricately crocheted ensembles, the fashion on display was breathtaking.

The event was hosted by the dynamic duo of Bovi and Pearl Cardy, who added their charisma and wit to the already electric atmosphere. Together, they kept the audience entertained throughout the night, ensuring that the Calypso Relaunch Beach Party was not just a fashion extravaganza, but also a memorable experience.

Calypso’s Relaunch: The Introduction of Calypso Coconut Liqueur

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the introduction of Calypso Coconut Liqueur. This exquisite tropical coconut-flavoured drink promises to redefine relaxation. Whether guests sought a tranquil escape at home, hosted gatherings with friends, or joined a beach getaway, Calypso Coconut Liqueur was set to be their new obsession.

This exquisite tropical coconut-flavoured drink promises to redefine relaxation.
This exquisite tropical coconut-flavoured drink promises to redefine relaxation. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Against the backdrop of Lagos’ stunning coastline, elite guests indulged in opulent fashion, captivating ambience, and the tantalising taste of Calypso Coconut Liqueur.
Against the backdrop of Lagos’ stunning coastline, elite guests indulged in opulent fashion, captivating ambience, and the tantalising taste of Calypso Coconut Liqueur. Pulse Nigeria

Stanley Obi, the Director of the Prime Business Unit, Grand Oak Limited, in his welcome address to the guest, said: "Tonight, we celebrate not just the relaunch of Calypso, but the essence of a brand that has always stood for beachside elegance and the joy of living in the moment. Calypso has always been about more than just fashion, it's about embracing life with open arms, cherishing every moment, and living fully in the present. Tonight, we've not only relaunched a brand, we've rekindled the spirit of beachside excitement and are helping Nigerian fun-seekers switch up the fun”.

Crafted to deliver a unique experience, Calypso liqueur caters to individuals with discerning palates, embodying fun and quality. Calypso didn’t just throw a party; it created a transcendent experience - an invitation to explore the lush realms of luxury and tropical allure right in the heart of Lagos.

Meet your soon-to-be obsession

Calypso Coconut Liqueur is well on its way to being the most enjoyed liqueur with dual-purpose consumption. Modupe Aremo, Business Brand Manager, Calypso and Apperito, noted this: “Calypso Coconut Liqueur is more than just a drink; it's a versatile companion to our beachside moments. Whether sipped leisurely or creatively mixed into cocktails, it's on its way to becoming a favourite for those who appreciate quality and innovation."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her words echoed the sentiments of many, highlighting the brand's commitment to offering a unique and enjoyable experience.

Against the backdrop of Lagos’ stunning coastline, elite guests indulged in opulent fashion, captivating ambience, and the tantalising taste of Calypso Coconut Liqueur. Calypso has once again proven that it is the liqueur of the moment m, setting the standard for premium experiences in Lagos.

Follow @Calypsococonutliquer to see more highlights from the event.

---

#FeaturebyCalypso

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to have a secret lover in the office

How to have a secret lover in the office

Calypso’s Premium Relaunch: A luxurious mix, sip experience for Lagos’ elite

Calypso’s Premium Relaunch: A luxurious mix, sip experience for Lagos’ elite

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

How Nigerian skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin

How Nigerian skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

The untold story of why red pandas are disappearing

The untold story of why red pandas are disappearing

Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition

Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition

These vegetables will help you lower your blood sugar

These vegetables will help you lower your blood sugar

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

'I think my mother hates me' - Here's what to do when you feel this way

'I think my mother hates me' - Here's what to do when you feel this way

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Loveworld Inc. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome announce plans to host an online event, called, ‘Rhapathon’

Breaking News! It's Rhapathon with Pastor Chris!

Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tianshi Group, presented the portrait of Laozi to political figures and celebrities

28th anniversary celebration of 'Transform' TIENS Group and 2023 Global Carnival Summit held

LOTUS BANK MD KAFILAT ARAOYE AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS AT THE RACE

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'