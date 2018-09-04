Pulse.ng logo
Basketmouth to hold 2-day Lord of the Ribs festival this month in 2018

Basketmouth Okey Bakassi, Capone, JJ Williams, I Go Save, others to perform at Lord of the Ribs Festival 2018

The 2-day comedy festival featuring A-list comedians from all around Africa and other parts of the world will hold at Eko hotel & suites, V.I Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Basketmouth Lord of the Ribs 2-Day Festival 2018 play

Basketmouth Lord of the Ribs 2-Day Festival 2018

Legendary comedian, Basketmouth is back this year with a special edition of his annual comedy show, Lord of the Ribs.

The first ever stand-up comedy festival in West-Africa will be holding for 2 days, from September 29 - 30, 2018 at the The Eko Hotel Convention centre Lagos.

Lord of the Ribs comedy Festival 2018 Line-up

Basketmouth will be performing alongside A-list comedians from all around Africa and the world. Some of the comedians include Capone (USA), JJ Williams (USA), Kevin J (CAN), Okey Bakassi (NG), I Go Save (NG), Buchi (NG), Alfred Kaing (ZMB), Salvador (UGA), Senator (NG) and many more.

The show will also feature musical performances from some of Nigeria's finest artistes.

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: September 29-30, 2018

Time: 6pm

Ticket: Standard- N5,000, Kings Row (VIP)- N20,000

Tickets available at www.cokobar.com and www.basketmouth.tv

For table booking, Call 08055555121 or email info@basketmouth.tv

Get ready to witness comedic performances like never before!!!

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

