Baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa Crowned Baby of the Year at Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

After much deliberation by the judges, the grand finale produced amazing champs. Our winner, baby Isabella went home with two million naira, and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby Products. The first and second runners up went home with 1 million and N500,000 respectively with six months’ supply of Cussons baby Moments products. The fourth to tenth winners received cash prizes of N100,000 each, and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby Products. That was not all, as babies in the special categories were also awarded. These categories are cutest baby, most creative video, most charming video and Toothy Smile.

This year’s theme ‘Little Champs’ seeks to explore the many talents babies possess and provide them with a platform to showcase these talents to the world, while also strengthening the bond between parent and child. Cussons Baby is more than happy to be that platform.

Speaking at the event, Head of Category – Personal Care, Gbenga Akindele said “the brand remains committed to its promise of growing together naturally with families and I’m very excited that for eight seasons now, we have strongly kept that promise. I want to congratulate every baby that participated in the competition and give kudos to their parents for carrying them on this journey.” He continued to praise the babies who participated in the competition, highlighting the fact that every baby is a winner.

The Mother of the winner and baby of the year could not contain her happiness and gratitude to Cussons Baby for recognising her baby for the talented wonder he is. “I know my baby is a champion, but it’s so wonderful that Cussons provided the platform for the world to recognise my little one as such. I’m more than grateful and very excited for this honour. Thank you, Cussons baby!” she said.

Cussons Baby, a PZ Cussons brand, is one of the strongest brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa and has been in existence in the African/Nigerian market for more than four decades providing solutions for mothers and the skin care needs of their babies.

