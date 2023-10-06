Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

LG Nigeria launched the Sketch and Win Campaign in August to engage kids aged 5-12 years old where their artistic prowess was tested as they were to draw their favourite home appliance as used by their parents in their various homes. These include the Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, and, Dishwasher.

Following weeks of promotions and thousands of entries, the top 32 entries were selected to be part of the LG Sketch and Win Kids party where the kids and their parents were invited and feted to memorable moments that simply connote the brand’s “Life’s Good” tagline.

A major highlight of the day was the kids sketching their favourite LG home appliance on the sketch pad provided, after which they took photos with Mr Brian Kang, General Manager – Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations showcasing their artwork.

The parents were also included in the day's excitement as they participated in different contests involving the use of the LG appliances. Parents who won the games went home with the LG NeoChef microwave.

One of the kids, Morenikeji Ebunoluwa Joshua presented Mr Kim Dong Youn, the Managing Director, LG Electronics Africa with a pencil drawing of his portrait earning the commendation of the LG Team as the day concluded with all 32 kids in attendance being presented gifts by the MD and lots of food, drinks, and music to savour by the attendees.

