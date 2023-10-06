ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyLG

LG Nigeria launched the Sketch and Win Campaign in August to engage kids aged 5-12 years old where their artistic prowess was tested as they were to draw their favourite home appliance as used by their parents in their various homes.
LG Nigeria launched the Sketch and Win Campaign in August to engage kids aged 5-12 years old where their artistic prowess was tested as they were to draw their favourite home appliance as used by their parents in their various homes.

Recommended articles

LG Nigeria launched the Sketch and Win Campaign in August to engage kids aged 5-12 years old where their artistic prowess was tested as they were to draw their favourite home appliance as used by their parents in their various homes. These include the Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, and, Dishwasher.

Mr Brian Kang, General Manager – Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations.
Mr Brian Kang, General Manager – Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations. Pulse Nigeria

Following weeks of promotions and thousands of entries, the top 32 entries were selected to be part of the LG Sketch and Win Kids party where the kids and their parents were invited and feted to memorable moments that simply connote the brand’s “Life’s Good” tagline.

ADVERTISEMENT
A major highlight of the day was the kids sketching their favourite LG home appliance on the sketch pad provided, after which they took photos with Mr Brian Kang
A major highlight of the day was the kids sketching their favourite LG home appliance on the sketch pad provided, after which they took photos with Mr Brian Kang Pulse Nigeria

A major highlight of the day was the kids sketching their favourite LG home appliance on the sketch pad provided, after which they took photos with Mr Brian Kang, General Manager – Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations showcasing their artwork.

32 kids in attendance were presented with gifts by the MD and lots of food, drinks, and music to savour by the attendees.
32 kids in attendance were presented with gifts by the MD and lots of food, drinks, and music to savour by the attendees. Pulse Nigeria
Parents who won the games went home with the LG NeoChef microwave.
Parents who won the games went home with the LG NeoChef microwave. Pulse Nigeria

The parents were also included in the day's excitement as they participated in different contests involving the use of the LG appliances. Parents who won the games went home with the LG NeoChef microwave.

ADVERTISEMENT
The parents were also included in the day's excitement as they participated in different contests involving the use of the LG appliances.
The parents were also included in the day's excitement as they participated in different contests involving the use of the LG appliances. Pulse Nigeria
The parents were also included in the day's excitement as they participated in different contests involving the use of the LG appliances.
The parents were also included in the day's excitement as they participated in different contests involving the use of the LG appliances. Pulse Nigeria

One of the kids, Morenikeji Ebunoluwa Joshua presented Mr Kim Dong Youn, the Managing Director, LG Electronics Africa with a pencil drawing of his portrait earning the commendation of the LG Team as the day concluded with all 32 kids in attendance being presented gifts by the MD and lots of food, drinks, and music to savour by the attendees.

One of the kids, Morenikeji Ebunoluwa Joshua presented Mr Kim Dong Youn, the Managing Director, LG Electronics Africa with a pencil drawing of his portrait earning the commendation of the LG Team
One of the kids, Morenikeji Ebunoluwa Joshua presented Mr Kim Dong Youn, the Managing Director, LG Electronics Africa with a pencil drawing of his portrait earning the commendation of the LG Team Pulse Nigeria
It was an atmosphere of excitement and unlimited fun as Global Electronics brand, LG hosted 32 kids at the exclusive LG Sketch and Win Kids Party.
It was an atmosphere of excitement and unlimited fun as Global Electronics brand, LG hosted 32 kids at the exclusive LG Sketch and Win Kids Party. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
The day concluded with all 32 kids in attendance being presented gifts by the MD and lots of food, drinks, and music to savour by the attendees.
The day concluded with all 32 kids in attendance being presented gifts by the MD and lots of food, drinks, and music to savour by the attendees. Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturebyLG

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

Did you know breast cancer affects men too? Here's how

Did you know breast cancer affects men too? Here's how

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga wins the prestigious Nasher Prize

Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga wins the prestigious Nasher Prize

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer, this is what she wants you to do

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer, this is what she wants you to do

Google celebrates world teachers’ day with special doodle

Google celebrates world teachers’ day with special doodle

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Hon. Victor Olufemi Fatoba, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values; Mr. Udeme Ufot, Group Managing Director, SO &U; Mr Steve Babaeko, President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN); Mr Sani Baba, Representative of the Minister of Information; and Sir Steve Omojafor, Chairman, AAAN BoT, at the AAAN 50th Anniversary Conference in Abuja recently

5 major highlights from AAAN @50 AGM/Anniversary celebrations