The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Applications open in Nigeria for Visa Everywhere Initiative, a global innovation competition for fintech startups

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByVisa: Visa Everywhere Initiative tasks startups with solving today’s most pressing payments and commerce challenges, with monetary prizes, global exposure, and validation from one of the world’s most trusted brands

Applications open in Nigeria for Visa Everywhere Initiative, a global innovation competition for fintech startups
Applications open in Nigeria for Visa Everywhere Initiative, a global innovation competition for fintech startups

Recommended articles

In addition to monetary prizes, VEI winners gain access and exposure to Visa’s vast networks of partners in the banking, merchant, VC, and government sectors. The winners also benefit from receiving recognition from one of the world’s most trusted and valuable brands.

The Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) finals will be livestreamed on July 27 on TechCrunch – a leading online publisher focused on the tech industry and the startup ecosystem. The startup that wins at the CEMEA Regionals will participate in the global finale, which will be held on September 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.

This year, Visa's VEI CEMEA is set to introduce for the first time an award in the Risk and Security domain - Fintechs Innovating in Risk Excellence, or ‘FIIRE’, Award. Through this Special Edition, Visa in partnership with Emirates NBD are scouting for global Fintech players across fraud management, cybersecurity, and credit risk, among others. Following a joint review by Visa and Emirates NBD representatives, the winning Fintech will receive a $25,000 prize and an opportunity to work with Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Visa Everywhere Initiative is a platform that empowers fintechs and entrepreneurs to showcase the most ground-breaking, impactful solutions in the world of payments and commerce,” said Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, and Head of Visa West Africa, “Through their technology-driven, innovative solutions, fintechs have the potential to offer broad social benefits to the markets they operate in – particularly when it comes to providing financial services to those who have traditionally been underserved. At Visa, we believe access to the digital economy drives equitable, inclusive growth, and VEI is an important means of supporting the innovators playing a leading role in this space.”

Since its launch in 2015, VEI has helped startups representing more than 100 countries collectively raise more than $16 billion USD in funding, with a network that includes nearly 12,000 startups from across the globe. Last year, VEI awarded more than $530,000 USD in prize money over the course of the competition, which saw over 4,000 startups participate from five regions. VEI 2022 saw Nigeria’s ThriveAgric take home the VEI Global grand prize of $100,000 USD. ThriveAgric also won the $20,000 USD Visa Direct prize.

VEI is seeking innovative and ambitious entrepreneurs who are uplifting communities by solving payment and commerce challenges faced by businesses of all sizes and sectors, including:

What we are looking for

Enablers of digital services and digital issuers

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Blockchain and cryptocurrency
  • Crowdfunding
  • Banking-as-a-Service
  • BIN sponsors
  • Issuer/processors
  • Program managers

Digital issuance

  • Blockchain and cryptocurrency
  • Alternative lending
  • Personal financial management
  • Money transfer and remittance
  • Digital banking (aka neo banks)
  • Digital wallets, peer-to-peer (P2P) and transfers
  • Employee benefits
  • Payables
  • Corporate cards (aka expense management)

Value-add for merchants and/or consumers in the finance space

  • Data and analytics
  • ID, authentication and security
  • InsurTech
  • Loyalty
  • Merchant services and tools
  • Process and payment infrastructure
  • Retail technology
  • Other
ADVERTISEMENT

Small- and medium-sized business recovery

  • Money movement (disbursements, Intra-account, P2P vendor and payments)
  • Acceptance (e-commerce and mobile acceptance)
  • Risk management (chargebacks, etc.)
  • Brand management (Community building, etc.)
  • Other

New categories for 2023:

  • Sustainable fintechs
  • Risk 
  • Urban mobility 

This year’s prizes

ADVERTISEMENT
  • VEI CEMEA Regionals 1st place: $20,000 
  • VEI CEMEA Regionals Audience Favorites: $10,000
  • VEI CEMEA Regionals Risk Winner: $25,000

For more information about VEI, please visit our website.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Applications open in Nigeria for Visa Everywhere Initiative, a global innovation competition for fintech startups

Applications open in Nigeria for Visa Everywhere Initiative, a global innovation competition for fintech startups

The most unique Igbo names for girls

The most unique Igbo names for girls

Top 7 Nigerian destinations to visit for your next vacation

Top 7 Nigerian destinations to visit for your next vacation

Play For Power: itel partners with Airtel and FrontRow Sports to foster peace and unity among Nigerians

Play For Power: itel partners with Airtel and FrontRow Sports to foster peace and unity among Nigerians

5 ways to end your relationship without breaking their heart

5 ways to end your relationship without breaking their heart

7 Nigerian superfoods you should be eating

7 Nigerian superfoods you should be eating

5 ways to know if you're in love or infatuated

5 ways to know if you're in love or infatuated

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 ways to attract a high quality man

Join us as we practice self-love at the 2023 Pride Women Conference

Join us as we practice self-love at the 2023 Pride Women Conference

eTranzact Golf Classic creates excitement as winners emerge

eTranzact Golf Classic creates excitement as winners emerge

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R Kester Ifeadi, President of Organization For The Advancement Of Anioma Culture, Ifeanyi Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State and other Dignitaries at Anioma Festival 2023.

Seaman's Schnapps sustains cultural heritage, unites communities at 2023 Anioma Festival

eTranzact MD/CEO, Niyi Toluwalope, presents a trophy and cash prize to the eTranzact Golf Classic champion, Francis Epe.

eTranzact Golf Classic creates excitement as winners emerge

The Made for Mixing Press Play Concert was an absolute game-changer

1st-ever fusion of AI, light & sound as Monkey Shoulder presents MadeforMixing Press Play Concert

Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival

Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival