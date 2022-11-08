Amstel Malta Ultra, Verve Life host Africa's biggest fitness party

Pulse Nigeria

At the Fitness Party, Amstel Malta Ultra and Vervelife served a whole day of groovy fitness fun, complete with loads of Amstel Malta Ultra as the official malt drink of the event.

Speaking on the partnership and what the brand aims to achieve at the event, Maire Abia-Bassey , Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Ultra said, "The usual stereotype is that fitness is hard and deprives you of all the fun in life. At Amstel Malta Ultra, we are working hard to eliminate that mindset for our consumers and show them that fitness can be exciting and rewarding. Our partnership with Verve life to host Africa's Biggest Fitness Party today is a huge step forward in our mission to redefine fitness."

"We're looking forward to seeing the ripple effect of this event in fitness culture across the continent and of course, many more events like this."

Africa's beloved stars and fitness influencers such as former Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen, Ihuoma, Kaffy, Isoken and Trebla were also live at the event to keep the fitness and vibes at the max.

About Amstel Malta Ultra

Amstel Malta Ultra is a premium malt drink with international heritage, produced with high-quality ingredients to rejuvenate you. Launched in 2020 as the first no added sugar malt drink, Amstel Malta Ultra became the malt drink with the lowest calorie content in Nigeria.

