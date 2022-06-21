African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) welcomes the Danish ambassador to Nigeria

Program SF4SM is a sustainable food self-sufficiency project designed to tackle hunger and food insufficiency in Nigeria through proactive long-term model of school farming for school meals. Project School Farm for School Meal (SF4SM) is fully funded by the Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria under its SDG facility and is being implemented and managed by ACAEDF, in Nigeria. Through the invaluable support of the Government of Akwa Ibom State, all the needed approvals and licensing needed to kick-start the program in the state was duly approved and provided.

In his welcome address, the Founder and CEO of the Implementing Organization for the SF4SM project, African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation. (ACAEDF), Mr. David Emmanuel Umem, stated “It is indeed with utmost pleasure and excitement that we welcome His Excellency, Ambassador Sune Krogstrup, the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria. His presence here today is a testament to the Embassy’s commitment to the welfare of Nigeria and Nigerians. Right from the inception of project SF4SM, the entire team from the Embassy of Denmark have provided us with invaluable support. ACAEDF will not be managing this project if not for this unshakable backing and we are immensely grateful. Before His Excellency today, Ambassador Sune Krogstrup, we are also pledging our unyielding commitment to the project, we would continue to work with the government of Akwa Ibom State, whose support also aided in driving this project, to ensure that the children who are our key targets and beneficiaries are well impacted and trained accordingly”.

Speaking on the progressive nature of the project and the experiential attributes of his visit, His Excellency, Ambassador Sune Krogstrup, the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria stated “The mandate of the Danish Institute for Human Rights is to promote and protect human rights and equality in Denmark and abroad. This aligns with ACAEDF’s agenda of protecting the rights of children across all their touchpoints. Project School Farm for School Meal is our proactive response to the needs of children in Nigeria. We are looking at establishing a sustainable means of feeding to ensure that every child will have access to nutritious meal. More so, the SDG mandate of zero hunger is a collectively call for Nations to key in and pragmatically work together in attaining this mandate. I am particularly proud of the Danish management team in our Nigerian Embassy, and with the management of ACAEDF for their ability to collaboratively orchestrate this viable and progressive project. We would all continue to work together to ensure project sustainability”.

Also commenting the viability of project S4SM, the United Nations Resident Representative on population fund in Nigeria, Ms. Elizabeth Ulla Muller noted “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all and the second agenda on the blueprint is the attainment of zero hunger. Projects like the School farm for School Meal (SF4SM) is a step towards the right direction and the model should be replicated across Nigerian schools as it is designed to ensure food sustainability. I particularly applaud the Embassy of Denmark for funding this amazing project and the management of ACAEDF for diligently managing the program in a transparent manner. We would continue to monitor progress and provide support when needed to ensure sustenance and process efficiency”

