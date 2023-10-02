5 major highlights from AAAN @50 AGM/Anniversary celebrations

The occasion was the climax of the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the association. Themed ‘50 Years Young, Ready for More’, AAAN celebrated five decades of impact and relevance in the Nigerian marketing communications space.

Here are five highlights from the @50 AGM conference/anniversary celebrations:

Advertising as a Contributor to Economic Growth: The Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Information & National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, represented by the Director, Public Communications and National Orientation in the ministry, Mr. Sunny Baba, was the special guest of honour at AAAN's 50th AGM. In his keynote address, the minister acknowledged the significant contributions of the advertising industry to the growth of the Nigerian economy and the critical roles of advertising agencies in disseminating information that promote national unity and positive social change. He tasked the association on collaboration with the federal government to actualise the ‘renewed hope agenda’ of the present administration.

Intellectual Discourse: AAAN AGM is an annual platform for intellectual discourse, and this edition featured critical discourse on the opportunities that can be harnessed in improving the business and practice of advertising in Nigeria. Practitioners also deliberated on unconventional solutions for rebuilding and rebranding the industry. The association invited experts in different fields who extensively discussed the process of taking the “African Initiative to the World''.

Experts present at the event were Prof. Mustapha Akinwunmi, Senior Researcher at the Centre for International Policy Studies at Foldham University; John Ugbe CEO, MultiChoice West Africa, Bayo Omoboriowo, Founder, The Kreative Village; Yetunde Adesina – MD/CEO Prima Garnet Africa Limited; Carol Ofem Somorin – Director of Strategy, Yellow Brick Road, Lagos and Raphael Idu – Chief Operating Officer – Poke Limited. In line with AAAN’s commitment to capability building, the association held a career fair at the National Open University, Abuja for creative minded individuals willing to embrace the advertising profession.

A ‘Unity Song’ for Nigeria: During the AGM, AAAN unveiled a special song dedicated to fostering togetherness, oneness, peace and harmony in the country. The song was co-produced by ace music producer, Cobhams Asuquo and AAAN.

Toast to a Bright Future: In his opening address at the AGM, the AAAN President, Steve Babaeko, explained that the "50 Years Young, Ready for More," theme, was chosen to reflect the dynamic changes the association has witnessed, especially the influx of young professionals and agencies into its fold. He noted that the industry had overcome diverse challenges, and is in good stead for a bright future. "Even in the midst of these turbulent times, I firmly believe that the future of our industry holds promise. By standing united as members of the same family, we can navigate these challenges and emerge stronger,” Babaeko said.

Celebration of Industry Icons and Patrons: AAAN recognised and celebrated its past presidents with meritorious awards, while anniversary grand patrons were also decorated with awards. The list of awardees include; President Ahmed Bola Tinubu (Grand Patron 50th Anniversary); Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Patron of the 50th Anniversary); Kunle Soname (Patron of the 50th Anniversary) and Chief (Dr) Eric Umeofia (Patron of the 50th Anniversary), among others.

Founded in 1973 as a sectorial body in the marketing industry, AAAN boasts of industry icons such as Dr Biodun Sobanjo, Bola Thomas, Sir Steve Omojafor (OON), Udeme Ufot (MFR), Enyi Odigbo, Lolu Akinwunmi and many others.

