300 children celebrate International Literacy Day with Famfa Oil

Famfa Oil Limited joined forces with Slum2school, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged children.
Famfa Oil Limited joined forces with Slum2school, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged children.

Together, they orchestrated a heartwarming CSR initiative that is set to leave a profound impact on the future of young impressionable learners at Sabo-Koji.

On the occasion of International Literacy Day, Famfa Oil Limited took a pioneering step towards building a brighter future for Nigeria by embarking on a journey to Sabo-Koji, a riverine community nestled in the heart of Lagos.

The remarkable initiative was carefully crafted to address the dire educational needs of over 300 children, aged between five and thirteen, residing in this underprivileged community.
This remarkable initiative was carefully crafted to address the dire educational needs of over 300 children, aged between five and thirteen, residing in this underprivileged community.

Speaking at the event, Mr Femi Adejumo, the Head of Operations at Famfa Oil, represented by Engineer Yemi Atolagbe, said:

Today, as we gather here with these young learners, we are reminded that there is no better way of sowing the seeds of change than through education. So, as we celebrate International Literacy Day today, let us all remember that the ability to read and write is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right.

“It is a right that we, as a responsible corporate citizen, are committed to upholding and promoting. It is a right that we are working tirelessly to extend to those who need it most.”

These children, who often face insurmountable challenges accessing quality education, were treated to an unforgettable day filled with gifts and rewards.
The event was nothing short of magical, as it unfolded in the presence of eager young minds ready to embrace the joys of learning. These children, who often face insurmountable challenges accessing quality education, were treated to an unforgettable day filled with gifts and rewards. But the significance of this day went beyond just material tokens; it illuminated a path toward a better future for these children.

Famfa Oil Limited and Slum2school crafted a day filled with laughter, learning, and inspiration. From thrilling games to an electrifying Spelling Bee Competition, mesmerizing recitals, and invigorating debate competition, this event showcased the importance of literacy development in the lives of these children. The melodies of music and the rhythm of dance underscored the celebration of knowledge, creativity, and opportunity.

In its usual manner, Famfa Oil used this heartwarming event as an opportunity to reiterate its unwavering commitment to education at all levels. The company believes that literacy is not merely a skill but the master key that unlocks a world brimming with opportunities.

The partnership between Famfa Oil Limited and Slum2school represents the essence of what corporate entities can achieve when they champion noble causes. It emphasizes the pivotal role corporations play in supporting education and literacy programs, particularly for those who have been marginalized by society.

About Famfa Oil Limited

As a proudly indigenous company, Famfa Oil boldly staked its claim in the oil & gas industry with an audacious application for an exploration and production license back in 1991. Five years later, in a triumphant partnership with Texaco Nigeria Ltd (now Chevron Nigeria Ltd), the company commenced its operations in 1996, sparking a new era of prosperity.

Famfa Oil Limited is currently one of the largest indigenously owned exporters of crude oil in Nigeria and is committed to developing one of the deepest and largest offshore discoveries in the Gulf.

About Slum2School Africa

Slum2School Africa is a volunteer-driven development organization transforming society by empowering under-served children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills, and psycho-social support to enable them to realize their full potential and become social reformers.

More information is available at www.famfa.com

