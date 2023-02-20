Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) confers certificate of completion to 2000 graduate trainees

Following the completion of a six-week innovative curriculum with specialized courses in sound design, stage lighting, animation, and scriptwriting; 2000 students received a certificate of completion from the Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) at a glamorous event at Terra Kulture Arena on Friday, 10th February 2023.

Established by Nigeria’s leading culture and art center, Terra Kulture, the creative academy’s goal is to build and empower a community of young Nigerians who will impact the economy and society by transforming the creative industry. The rigorous program offered intensive training on relevant skills in theatre arts and entrepreneurship, with an additional two-week practical workshop.

The exclusive event was well attended by eminent personalities, industry veterans, as well as up-and-coming stars, including Alhaji Lai Mohammed CON, the Minister of Information and Culture, Federal Republic of Nigeria, who delivered the keynote address.

Other key speakers included Prof. Duro Oni, President, Nigerian Academy of Letters; Rev Olasupo Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria; Femi Odugbemi, award-winning Filmmaker; Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Actress; Deyemi Okanlawon, Actor; and Mike Afolarin, Actor. The ceremony was also hosted by Akah Nnani, a famed Nollywood actor.

Glowing in pride at the outstanding ceremony was Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters, the founder of TAFTA. When addressing the graduating cohort and guests, she described the motivation for the creative academy’s establishment.

She said, “TAFTA was established as a gateway to impacting the lives of young Nigerians. The training we provide in relevant skills needed to succeed in the theatre arts industry intentionally allows our graduates to build their entrepreneurial skillsets, ensuring that they are capable of providing for themselves and their families. I am very delighted that what was thought impossible has been made possible. My sincere congratulations to our graduates today who have taken the next steps to transform their lives.”

TAFTA’s training program is set to receive its 2nd cohort of students with the recent announcement of its reopened admissions portal. The academy has urged interested parties located in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano states to submit their application for the free program on their website www.terraacademyforarts.com.

Requiring only a senior secondary school qualification, the primarily e-learning-based courses will impart relevant skills needed to succeed as professionals in the creative industry.

See snapshots from the event below:

