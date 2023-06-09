The sports category has moved to a new website.
Get global work opportunities as an animator, register now for free

The program delivers vitally important curriculum, course content, and accessibility to learning animation and post-production through both in-person and remote intensive classes.

In showing our commitment to our students and creative artists and entrepreneurs across the world, The Del York Creative Academy is happy to announce our partnership with the Mastercard Foundation to deliver the Youth in Animation and Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI). YAPPI is a tuition-free scholarship program that provides intensive three-month online and six-month on-site training for individuals looking to enhance their skills, broaden their horizons, and advance their careers in the digital arts industry, specifically animation and post-production.

The program delivers vitally important curriculum, course content, and accessibility to learning animation and post-production through both in-person and remote intensive classes.

Enrolled participants will acquire the knowledge and practical skills necessary to succeed as employees and entrepreneurs across the vast media landscape by empowering them with animation and post-production tools and strategies as well as portfolio, resume, and hiring and recruiting support spanning the full pipeline of the animation and post-production industries.

YAPPI cordially Invites interested prospects to signup for this fantastic opportunity to learn, work, and be mentored by expert lecturers, successful professionals, business specialists, and career mentors.

To join the movement that will forever change the realm of opportunity for young creatives and entrepreneurs, please visit https://yappi.com.ng/register to register your application.

For more information and inquiries about the program, kindly visit the website www.yappi.ng or inquiry@yappi.ng

Follow YAPPI on Instagram @yappi_nigeria

Facebook @yappinigeria

Twitter @yappi_ng

YAPPI- Your Passport to Creativity!

