Social Media Giant, Facebook in conjunction with Pulse Nigeria held a training session for Pulse journalists on Monday, January 28, 2019, in Lagos.

The bootcamp which started at 10 am covered best practices about posting strategies, Facebook community guidelines for publishers and how reporters can effectively use Crowdtangle, a media monitoring tool in the newsroom.

Speaking about the Facebook Community guidelines for journalists, Jocelyne Muhutu-Rémy, Facebook’s Strategic Media Partnerships Manager – Sub-Saharan Africa highlighted the editorial elements that get publishers websites penalized by Facebook.

Jocelyn said Facebook has zero tolerance for text, image and video contents that tend to promote violence, bullying and sex. She however added that African festivals that have to do with women exposing their body might be allowed as the social media platform sees such content in the context of culture and traditions.

Also speaking at the event, Joanne Williamson, Media Partnerships Manager at Facebook discussed how publishers can take advantage of Instagram and its new features to publish their content.

While Joanne and Jocelyn educated journalists and social media managers on effective use of Facebook and Instagram for content publishing, James Morgan

Strategic Partner Manager, EMEA, Crowdtangle, Facebook taught Pulse journalists on how to use Crowdtangle better as a media monitoring tool.

Morgan said Crowdtangle apart from being a media monitoring tool helps journalists to work smarter and saves times and energy when they are gathering news.

Facebook training at Pulse Nigeria Lagos office was aimed to deep dive on performance, posting strategy and compliance.