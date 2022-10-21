RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Young girls who once modelled chemical hair relaxers now have natural hair

Temi Iwalaiye

Where are those beautiful relaxer box girls now?

Hair relaxers models were the envy of young girls back in the day [Twitter]
Hair relaxers models were the envy of young girls back in the day [Twitter]

When we were younger, and we went to the salon to ‘relax’ our natural hair, we used to look at the young girls on those relaxer boxes with envy. Their hair was so long and sleeky, we hoped using the relaxer would transform our hair the same way.

Read Also

A viral tweet was put about where the relaxer box girls are today and the replies were quite interesting. Some of them quoted the tweet with their pictures, and unsurprisingly many have gone natural.

With more and more research showing how incredibly harmful relaxers - causing uterine, breast and ovarian cancer. Their transition to natural hair is more than a fad but a healthy alternative. Plus, their hair looks way more beautiful on natural hair.

These are some tweets showing the relaxer girls;

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Some of the most renowned Masquerades in Igbo Land

Some of the most renowned Masquerades in Igbo Land

How to recreate the Hailey Bieber-inspired glazed doughnut nails [Video]

How to recreate the Hailey Bieber-inspired glazed doughnut nails [Video]

3 things you should consider before booking a budget airline flight

3 things you should consider before booking a budget airline flight

Founder of Africa Fashion week becomes Ooni of Ife's 5th wife, sparks conversation online

Founder of Africa Fashion week becomes Ooni of Ife's 5th wife, sparks conversation online

Young girls who once modelled chemical hair relaxers now have natural hair

Young girls who once modelled chemical hair relaxers now have natural hair

Davido launches new collection with Puma

Davido launches new collection with Puma

5 reasons women should go bald

5 reasons women should go bald

Tolani Baj's birthday photoshoot is quite interesting plus, she is now a DJ!

Tolani Baj's birthday photoshoot is quite interesting plus, she is now a DJ!

Bored of the same old spaghetti? Try these 8 mouth-watering recipes

Bored of the same old spaghetti? Try these 8 mouth-watering recipes

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

There are physical and emotional changes that occur in you when you lose your virginity. These are signs to expect.

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

___9100493___2018___11___13___15___download

5 ways to naturally achieve white eyes

This would make an orgasm last longer

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

Here's why Nigerian women need to press pause on human hair wigs [istockphoto]

Why Nigerian women need to stop buying human hair wigs