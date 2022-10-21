Young girls who once modelled chemical hair relaxers now have natural hair

When we were younger, and we went to the salon to ‘relax’ our natural hair, we used to look at the young girls on those relaxer boxes with envy. Their hair was so long and sleeky, we hoped using the relaxer would transform our hair the same way.
A viral tweet was put about where the relaxer box girls are today and the replies were quite interesting. Some of them quoted the tweet with their pictures, and unsurprisingly many have gone natural.
With more and more research showing how incredibly harmful relaxers - causing uterine, breast and ovarian cancer. Their transition to natural hair is more than a fad but a healthy alternative. Plus, their hair looks way more beautiful on natural hair.
These are some tweets showing the relaxer girls;
