ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Finding cockroaches in your room can be both unsettling and frustrating.

reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room [TheHealthSite]
reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room [TheHealthSite]

These resilient pests can invade even the cleanest of homes, and understanding why they are drawn to your space is crucial in keeping them at bay.

Recommended articles

This article will explore common reasons why you might be finding cockroaches in your room and provide effective strategies to stop them from returning.

Food and crumbs

ADVERTISEMENT

Cockroaches are always on the hunt for food. Even small crumbs and spills can attract them. Cockroaches have an excellent sense of smell and can detect food from a distance. Uncovered food, crumbs on the floor, and dirty dishes can lure them into your room.

Water sources

Like all living creatures, cockroaches need water to survive. Leaky pipes, pet water bowls, and even condensation from air conditioning units can provide cockroaches with the moisture they need.

Water sources
Water sources Water sources Pulse Ghana

Clutter and hiding spots

ADVERTISEMENT

Cockroaches thrive in cluttered environments where they can easily hide and breed. Piles of clothes, paper, and other clutter can create the perfect habitat for cockroaches, offering them plenty of places to hide and lay eggs.

Warmth

Cockroaches are cold-blooded and prefer warm environments. Electronics, appliances, and warm, cozy corners can attract cockroaches looking for a comfortable habitat.

Entry points

Small cracks and crevices can serve as entry points for cockroaches. Gaps in windows, doors, and walls can allow cockroaches to enter your room undetected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep your room clean

Regularly clean your room to remove food sources and prevent attracting cockroaches. Vacuum regularly, wipe down surfaces, and promptly clean up spills. Store food in sealed containers and avoid eating in your room.

Eliminate water sources

Fix leaks and reduce moisture to make your room less inviting to cockroaches. Repair leaky pipes, use a dehumidifier if necessary, and ensure pet water bowls are not left out overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Declutter your space

Remove unnecessary clutter to eliminate hiding spots for cockroaches. Keep your room organized and minimize piles of clothes, paper, and other items. Regularly go through your belongings and dispose of anything you no longer need.

Seal entry points

Close off potential entry points to prevent cockroaches from entering your room. Use caulk to seal cracks and crevices around windows, doors, and walls. Install door sweeps and repair damaged screens.

Use natural repellents

ADVERTISEMENT

Employ natural repellents to deter cockroaches. Essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree oil can repel cockroaches. Mix a few drops with water and spray it around your room's entry points and hiding spots.

Getting rid of roaches
Getting rid of roaches Getting rid roaches Pulse Ghana

Finding cockroaches in your room is a common but manageable problem. By understanding the reasons they are attracted to your space and implementing these preventive measures, you can create an environment that is inhospitable to these unwelcome guests.

Keep your room clean, eliminate water sources, declutter, seal entry points, use natural repellents, set traps, and consult professionals if necessary. With diligence and persistence, you can keep cockroaches away and enjoy a pest-free living space.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

7 common foot problems and how to manage them

7 common foot problems and how to manage them

The most dangerous air routes in the world

The most dangerous air routes in the world

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

Wearing skinny jeans and 4 other things men do that turn women off

Wearing skinny jeans and 4 other things men do that turn women off

7 scary reasons never to put a mirror in front of your bed, backed by science

7 scary reasons never to put a mirror in front of your bed, backed by science

Here are 5 things you can do if you fall in love with a married person

Here are 5 things you can do if you fall in love with a married person

Elan Cosmetics debuts its No-Lye relaxer variant for gentle, nourishing hair care

Elan Cosmetics debuts its No-Lye relaxer variant for gentle, nourishing hair care

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them

7 habits of happy husbands

7 habits of happy husbands

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

It is not advisabe to leave your bed unmade in the morning

Things to avoid in the morning to have a productive day

Caro White Skin Lightening lotion [Pinterest]

Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns

How to get rid of cellulite(inquisitr)

Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them