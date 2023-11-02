ADVERTISEMENT
Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the reasons you wake up at night and can’t sleep back.

Why you keep waking up in the middle of the night [Saatva]

According to sleep.com, people typically wake up around 2 or 3 a.m. due to a shift in sleep architecture from deep sleep to more REM sleep.

To keep up a regular sleep schedule, it's critical to address the root of these problems.

Stress, anxiety, or depression can cause insomnia, leading to intrusive thoughts and sleep paralysis (the sensation of being pressed down while sleeping). Stress can cause nightmares, which can keep you up at night.

Anxiety can also make it difficult to sleep through the night. People with depression often experience poor sleep patterns, oversleeping, or feeling sleepy during the day. These factors can trigger people to wake up at night and start thinking about their problems or things they have to do. It is crucial to address these issues to maintain a healthy sleep routine.

Sleep disorders can be linked to various factors, including anxiety and depression, which can temporarily disrupt sleep but can lead to more serious issues over time. The sympathetic nervous system, or the 'fight-or-flight' system, activates when worry, anxiety, or frustration occur, causing the brain to switch from sleep to wake mode, making it harder to get back to sleep.

Why you keep waking up every night [psychcentral] Pulse Nigeria
Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder where a person stops breathing during sleep, disrupting heart rhythm and reducing oxygen flow. Symptoms include waking up at night, snoring, being jerked into consciousness, daytime sleepiness or fatigue. Seek medical attention if you experience these symptoms, as untreated sleep apnea can lead to heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other health issues.

Nocturia is a condition causing multiple nighttime awakenings due to urination, often caused by excessive fluid intake, sleep disorders, or bladder obstruction. It can be treated with fluid restriction and overactive bladder medication.

If you stay in a noisy environment, don’t be surprised that you find it difficult to fall asleep at night. Loud sounds can wake you up and make you unable to sleep at night.

  • Reduce your intake of liquids before bed to reduce nocturnal urination, and see a doctor if there are any additional concerns. Don't eat before bed. Eating right before bed throws off the body's circadian cycle. 
  • Take over-the-counter drugs that can improve the quality of your sleep, like magnesium. 
  • For a peaceful night's sleep, make your bedroom quiet and dark and use earplugs or noise-cancelling gadgets. 
  • Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness is a meditation technique that involves intense awareness of one's feelings and sensations, using breathing techniques and guided imagery to relax and reduce stress. If you continue to experience stress, anxiety, or depression, get medical assistance. 
