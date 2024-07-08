ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons women live longer than men

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

For centuries, it has been observed that women tend to live longer than men.

Men group
Men group

This phenomenon is evident across various cultures and societies, raising intriguing questions about the underlying reasons.

While the exact causes are complex and multifaceted, several key factors contribute to the longevity gap between men and women.

One of the primary reasons women outlive men lies in biological differences. Genetics play a significant role in longevity, and women appear to have certain genetic advantages.

Research suggests that the two X chromosomes in women provide a protective effect against some genetic diseases. If one X chromosome has a defective gene, the other can often compensate, which is not the case for men, who have one X and one Y chromosome.

X and y chromosomes
X and y chromosomes X and y Pulse Ghana

Hormones also play a crucial role in life expectancy. Estrogen, the primary female sex hormone, has been found to have protective effects on the cardiovascular system.

It helps maintain the flexibility of blood vessels and promotes healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Men, on the other hand, have higher levels of testosterone, which has been linked to riskier behavior and a higher likelihood of accidents and injuries.

Lifestyle choices significantly impact longevity, and on average, women tend to make healthier choices than men. Women are more likely to visit healthcare providers regularly, adhere to medical advice, and engage in preventative care.

This proactive approach to health can lead to early detection and treatment of potential health issues, contributing to longer life spans.

Fewer men go for routine checkups
Fewer men go for routine checkups prostate cancer WNYC Studios

Men, conversely, are often less likely to seek medical attention and may delay visiting a doctor until problems become severe. This tendency can result in the progression of diseases that might have been treatable if caught earlier.

Statistical data shows that men are more likely to engage in risky behaviors than women. This includes higher rates of smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and dangerous driving.

Such behaviors increase the likelihood of accidents, injuries, and chronic diseases, all of which can shorten life expectancy. Additionally, men are more likely to work in hazardous occupations, further exposing them to health risks.

Risk-taking behavior.Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Risk-taking behavior.Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Social determinants of health, such as education, income, and social support, play a crucial role in life expectancy. Women often have better social networks and more robust support systems, which can provide emotional and practical assistance during difficult times.

These networks can enhance mental well-being and provide a buffer against stress, contributing to longer lives.

Modern medicine and healthcare advancements have also contributed to the increasing life expectancy of women. Improvements in maternal health, reproductive healthcare, and chronic disease management have had a profound impact on women’s health outcomes.

These advances have allowed women to live healthier, longer lives, further widening the longevity gap between genders.

Understanding these factors can help inform public health strategies aimed at improving longevity for both men and women.

By addressing risky behaviors, promoting preventative care, and fostering supportive social environments, it may be possible to narrow the longevity gap and enhance the quality of life for everyone.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

