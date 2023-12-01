ADVERTISEMENT
Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous sex position

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why reverse cowgirl is the leading cause of penile fractures.

Researchers from Brazil discovered that the cowgirl caused a lot of penises to be broken in the middle of intercourse.

The reverse cowgirl is a position where a woman 'rides' a man while backing him.

Even though the penis doesn’t have bones, it is made up of spongy tissues that can snap and bend out of shape. When this happens, it can lead to bleeding and difficulty in passing out urine.

Three hospitals in Campinas, a city in Brazil with a population of three million, conducted patient interviews and used hospital records to find out the causes of penile fractures.

According to a 13-year data review, women who rode males were more likely to suffer from penile fractures, which occur when the ligament in the penis either breaks or overextends, frequently with a loud, painful snap.

Researchers claim that reverse cowgirl is much more harmful than cowgirl because of the angle involved.

Due to the humiliating nature of the injury, many men wait hours before seeking medical assistance, further endangering their health. Recently, a man in Indonesia had to undergo surgery because of this position.

The statistics showed that the traditional "Man on Top" or classic missionary sex accounts for only 21% of injuries and it is the safer way to have sex.

