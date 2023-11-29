ADVERTISEMENT
4 reasons locked hair grows longer and stronger than normal hair

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Locked or "dreadlocked" hair refers to a hairstyle where hair strands naturally mat and tangle to form long, rope-like structures.

Dreadlocks can make men ultra attractive [Livestrong]
While individual experiences with locked hair may vary, there are some potential reasons why locked hair might be perceived as strong and healthy:

Reduced manipulation:

  • Locked hair requires less daily manipulation compared to traditional hairstyles. Constant combing, brushing, and styling can lead to hair breakage and damage over time.

Locked hair, by its nature, doesn't require frequent styling or combing, reducing the risk of mechanical damage.

Natural protective style:

  • The locking process itself can act as a form of protective styling. The tangled structure provides a natural barrier that helps protect the hair from environmental elements and physical stressors.

This can contribute to the overall health and strength of the hair.

Less tension on the hair shaft:

  • Traditional styling methods often involve tight hairstyles, braids, or ponytails, which can exert tension on the hair shaft and lead to breakage.
With locked hair, the natural matting and coiling reduce the need for tight styles, minimizing tension on the hair and potentially promoting healthier strands.

Preservation of natural oils:

  • Locked hair tends to retain natural oils better than loose hair because the tangled structure helps distribute oils along the length of the hair shaft.

This can contribute to enhanced moisture retention, preventing dryness and reducing the risk of breakage.

While locked hair may have these potential advantages, it's important to note that individual experiences can vary, and not everyone will find that locked hair is the best option for them.

Hair care practices are subjective, and what works for one person may not work for another. Additionally, proper care, hygiene, and maintenance are still essential for keeping locked hair healthy.

Regular washing, moisturizing, and, if needed, professional maintenance can contribute to the overall health and appearance of locked hair.

