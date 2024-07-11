ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why some adult men have wet dreams and the hidden meanings

Temi Iwalaiye

While wet dreams are common during male adolescence as part of the growth process, many adult males still experience them. Why is that?

Why adult men have wet dreams [men'shealth]
Why adult men have wet dreams [men'shealth]

Wet dreams are ejaculations during sleep that can cause underwear or beds to become wet with fluid. These dreams occur at night when a person is sleeping and can be triggered by ejaculations during sleep.

Recommended articles

The seminal vesicles behind the prostate and the prostate itself produce ejaculation fluid when the sympathetic nervous system causes the discharge.

This is why wet dreams occur according to articles from Science Direct and Pubmed:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleeping on your stomach sleeping raises the risk of having wet dreams because of greater genital stimulation.

Additionally, daytime sexual desire might influence dreams at night and result in frequent and powerful wet dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

A greater frequency and intensity of wet dreams may result from sexual fantasies or from seeing sensual content. Wet dreams may arise from heightened arousal that carries over into sleep.

Increased testosterone levels can lead to nocturnal emissions, causing wet dreams.

The type of dreams can affect the body's response during sleep, potentially leading to wet dreams. However, not all wet dreams result from erotic dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 reasons men should stop masturbating with Vaseline and lotions

Do you think the penis shrinks after wet dreams? The idea that having wet dreams makes your penis smaller is unfounded in science.

Many people also think wet dreams reduce the number of male sperm, or it means the man have a low sperm count. However, wet dreams help testicles remove unhealthy sperm and promote the production of fresh, healthy sperm.

It is believed that having wet dreams reduces the ability to fight off diseases and illnesses. The reality is that the body's immune system is not weakened by wet dreams. They are a normal and healthy aspect of the development of sexuality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people think wet dreams can be avoided by masturbating or more sex. However, there is no evidence to support more sexual activity, including masturbation eliminates wet dreams.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How bad is it to sleep with a bra on?

How bad is it to sleep with a bra on?

Computed-generated woman Kenza Layli wins first Miss AI pageant

Computed-generated woman Kenza Layli wins first Miss AI pageant

Why some adult men have wet dreams and the hidden meanings

Why some adult men have wet dreams and the hidden meanings

How to feel confident if you struggle with low self-esteem

How to feel confident if you struggle with low self-esteem

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?

List of postal codes in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

List of postal codes in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

10 most visited countries in the world

10 most visited countries in the world

10 African countries with the longest prison sentences for homosexuality

10 African countries with the longest prison sentences for homosexuality

Cybercriminals have a new way of scamming people, watch out!

Cybercriminals have a new way of scamming people, watch out!

Your friend might be trying to steal your girl if he does these 6 things

Your friend might be trying to steal your girl if he does these 6 things

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cancer is a diagnosis that can change lives [Getty Images]

3 signs that the cancer is advanced and incurable

How to make okra water [CookingQueen]

5 reasons men who are over 30 must drink okra water

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

There's a grain of truth in everything [Lifehacker]

Here's what the panties you wear say about the type of woman you are