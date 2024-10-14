This makeup was done by Ayra Starr for a night out at a Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.
Who nailed it? Rating 5 Ayra Starr makeup recreation
Many young women have decided to recreate one of Ayra Starr’s iconic makeup look.
Nigerian artist Ayra Starr, known for her hit track “Rush,” has been making waves at various shows and events across Europe and the United States, rubbing shoulders with the elite in entertainment and fashion.
While she’s been serving stunning looks throughout her trip, one of her most memorable was a soft glam makeup look that is being recreated.
She wore a blurry foundation with a radiant highlighter, paired with black, straight, unarched brows. Her sleek, bone-straight wig was held back by a headband, and she completed the look with retro-inspired lips, lined with black lip liner.
This unique style caught the attention of many beauty enthusiasts, sparking recreations on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
Here are five of these looks and my rating:
1.
This first recreator didn't have a bone-straight wig, but she highlighted her face identically to Ayra Starr. It's definitely a 10/10 look!
2.
This second look captures the hairband and eyebrows perfectly, but the lips could use bolder black liner.
3.
Another stunning recreation from a TikTok makeup artist.
Her look is identical to Ayra's, and I love her use of blush, which makes her face stand out.
4.
I love how committed this recreator is! The outfit perfectly matches Ayra's.
My only critique is that the makeup isn't as smooth or glossy as it could be. Maybe it's the type of makeup used?
5.
While I couldn’t get the exact handle of the person who did this make-up, her fierce look caught our attention, but she needed to use a darker shade of pencil for her eyebrows.
Plus, the smoky eyeshadow was an interesting personal addition.
Who do you think nailed the recreation?
