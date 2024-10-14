ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Who nailed it? Rating 5 Ayra Starr makeup recreation

Temi Iwalaiye

Many young women have decided to recreate one of Ayra Starr’s iconic makeup look.

Rating Ayra Starr makeup recreations
Rating Ayra Starr makeup recreations

This makeup was done by Ayra Starr for a night out at a Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

Recommended articles

Nigerian artist Ayra Starr, known for her hit track “Rush,” has been making waves at various shows and events across Europe and the United States, rubbing shoulders with the elite in entertainment and fashion.

While she’s been serving stunning looks throughout her trip, one of her most memorable was a soft glam makeup look that is being recreated.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wore a blurry foundation with a radiant highlighter, paired with black, straight, unarched brows. Her sleek, bone-straight wig was held back by a headband, and she completed the look with retro-inspired lips, lined with black lip liner.

This unique style caught the attention of many beauty enthusiasts, sparking recreations on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Here are five of these looks and my rating:

ADVERTISEMENT

This first recreator didn't have a bone-straight wig, but she highlighted her face identically to Ayra Starr. It's definitely a 10/10 look!

This second look captures the hairband and eyebrows perfectly, but the lips could use bolder black liner.

ALSO READ: Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr makeup recreation [Tiktok]
Ayra Starr makeup recreation [Tiktok] Pulse Nigeria

Another stunning recreation from a TikTok makeup artist.

Her look is identical to Ayra's, and I love her use of blush, which makes her face stand out.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr makeup recreation [Tiktok]
Ayra Starr makeup recreation [Tiktok] Pulse Nigeria

I love how committed this recreator is! The outfit perfectly matches Ayra's.

My only critique is that the makeup isn't as smooth or glossy as it could be. Maybe it's the type of makeup used?

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

While I couldn’t get the exact handle of the person who did this make-up, her fierce look caught our attention, but she needed to use a darker shade of pencil for her eyebrows.

Plus, the smoky eyeshadow was an interesting personal addition.

Who do you think nailed the recreation?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods that keep your stomach full for longer

5 foods that keep your stomach full for longer

Unraveling the fabric of fair compensation for fashion and textile industries workers at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2024

Unraveling the fabric of fair compensation for fashion and textile industries workers at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2024

5 safest countries in the world you can visit

5 safest countries in the world you can visit

Who nailed it? Rating 5 Ayra Starr makeup recreation

Who nailed it? Rating 5 Ayra Starr makeup recreation

5 Indoor birthday shoot ideas you can do yourself

5 Indoor birthday shoot ideas you can do yourself

Nasarawa teacher, Ifechukwu emerges 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year…wins ₦10m prize

Nasarawa teacher, Ifechukwu emerges 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year…wins ₦10m prize

5 animals that don't bleed red

5 animals that don't bleed red

5 common objects everyone leaves in the bathroom you need to remove immediately

5 common objects everyone leaves in the bathroom you need to remove immediately

Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection

See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

5 eye movements that reveal your true emotions

5 eye movements that reveal your true emotions

Pulse Sports

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foot binding in China [openendedsocialstudies]

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

Lip blending (The Couture Chapter)

5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

What are HHC Gummies?

What are HHC Gummies?

A quick guide to Delta-9 THC Gummies

A quick guide to Delta-9 THC Gummies