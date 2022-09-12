RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Where do Nigerians watch porn from the most?

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the most common psychological needs is sex, and one of the ways humans satisfy their sexual urges is by watching pornography.

Many debates can be said for or against watching porn, but one fact remains, many people in Nigeria still watch porn.

Although porn has caused many psychological and sexual malfunctions including addiction and warped view on sex, many Nigerians are undeterred.

According to Porn Hub, in 2019 Nigeria was one of the top countries that watch porn, followed by Kenya and Egypt in second, third, and fourth place respectively, but this is not the case anymore.

In Porn Hub’s 2021 review of the countries that watch porn, no African countries were in the top 20. The United States, United Kingdom and France were the top watchers and users. Even the popular Only Fans website has no African country among the popular users of the website.

So where do Nigerians watch porn from? We ran a poll of over 100 people and this was the result.

One thing Nigerians will do is pay for porn. Most of them have their preferred websites they would type into google to enjoy the content they seek.

There is still free content on Porn Hub and many Nigerian men and women love to feast their eyes on the content from there.

Snapchat is a place for unfiltered sexual conversations, pictures and stories. Many Nigerian use Snapchat to feed their eyes with sexually explicit content especially when they are added to a person’s private Snapchat.

Many Telegram groups only exist to share pornographic pictures, and videos among group members.

This is the most popular means of watching porn these days. The hub of sexual videos is Twitter. Many people believe that once you have Twitter, you don’t need any other porn app because it offers variety and is easily accessible.

Temi Iwalaiye
