What the colour of your poop says about your health

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's what the colour of your poop means.

What the colour of your poop says about your health
Bile is what gives poop its brown colour. If your poop is a different colour, it could be a sign of something else.

Poop colour can change as a result of var health issues, depending on the type of food eaten and other lifestyle choices.

Green poop may be because of green diarrhoea that results from food digesting too fast or green vegetables, green food colouring, and iron supplements.

Yellow poop is a bit normal for many people, but it may be a sign of too much fat, which could be a sign of the body's inability to digest food properly.

Black poop is often a sign of bleeding in the digestive tract, which can be caused by stomach ulcers.

It can also be a sign of acid reflux, noncancerous tumours in the upper GI tract, or cancer.

Foods like black liquorice, blueberries, iron supplements, and medications can turn your poop black.

What the colour of your poop says about your health
If you notice your poop is red or reddish, you should not be alarmed right away. If you see red or reddish poop in the toilet, ask yourself if you've had red foods lately.

Many foods like beets, tomato soup, gelatin dessert, and red drinks can change the colour of your stool to a pink or reddish colour.

You may also notice blood in your poop, especially if you don't think your diet is the cause.

Common causes include noncancerous tumours, cancer, inflammation in the colon, polyps in the colon, diverticular disease, and haemorrhoids.

Orange poop is most likely due to some orange foods, such as carrots, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, sodas, candy, or gelatin desserts.

Additionally, antibiotics and antacids with aluminium hydroxide can make your stool orange. Failing liver health can also cause orange poop, but usually it will be pale or clay-coloured.

In summary, different stool colours can indicate various health issues, and it's important to consult a doctor if you notice any changes in poop colour.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

