Do you need to poop every day? Science has the answer

A survey by Healthline found that most people have a regular bowel pattern, pooping about the same number of times a day and at the same time of day.

Nearly 50% of people poop once a day, while 28 percent go twice a day. Only 5.6% go once or twice weekly. Most respondents poop in the morning, while 22 percent go in the afternoon. Only 2.6% poop very late at night.

Nearly 31% of respondents reported their poop consistency was similar to that of a sausage or snake, with a smooth and soft consistency.

How often should you poop?

Studies revealed that most healthy people poop between two times a day and three times a week. Factors such as diet, water intake, and stress levels can influence how often one poops.

Studies show that less frequent poop may indicate constipation, while more frequent visits may indicate diarrhoea, especially if the poop has a watery consistency.

What should healthy poop look like?

Poop should be easily passed, soft, and frequently have a shape similar to a sausage or snake, reflecting the inside of the intestines. They should also be brown because of the disintegration of red blood cells.