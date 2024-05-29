ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Do you need to poop every day? Science has the answer

Temi Iwalaiye

How often you poop can reveal important information about the internal processes going on in your body.

Should you poop everyday? [istockphoto]
Should you poop everyday? [istockphoto]

When I was a teenager in boarding school, I had a roommate who always sat on the toilet seat waiting every morning for poop to drop because she thought it was healthy, but what is the truth?

Recommended articles

A survey by Healthline found that most people have a regular bowel pattern, pooping about the same number of times a day and at the same time of day.

Nearly 50% of people poop once a day, while 28 percent go twice a day. Only 5.6% go once or twice weekly. Most respondents poop in the morning, while 22 percent go in the afternoon. Only 2.6% poop very late at night.

Nearly 31% of respondents reported their poop consistency was similar to that of a sausage or snake, with a smooth and soft consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies revealed that most healthy people poop between two times a day and three times a week. Factors such as diet, water intake, and stress levels can influence how often one poops.

Do you need to poop everyday? [Shuttershock]
Do you need to poop everyday? [Shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

Studies show that less frequent poop may indicate constipation, while more frequent visits may indicate diarrhoea, especially if the poop has a watery consistency.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why you can't poop

ADVERTISEMENT

Poop should be easily passed, soft, and frequently have a shape similar to a sausage or snake, reflecting the inside of the intestines. They should also be brown because of the disintegration of red blood cells.

Watery or "loose" stools can be a sign of intestinal irritation and slow stool transit, which can increase the frequency with which you go to the toilet and decrease the absorption of nutrients. If your poop is hard, it's probably due to haemorrhoids, intestinal backlog, and stool backup in the intestines.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Single and searching? Beware of these 5 common dating scams

Single and searching? Beware of these 5 common dating scams

5 of the world's oldest languages still spoken today

5 of the world's oldest languages still spoken today

Age backwards: How to naturally reverse your ageing process

Age backwards: How to naturally reverse your ageing process

Hypo bleach shines at 2024 AMVCA with 'Express Your Immaculate 2.0'

Hypo bleach shines at 2024 AMVCA with 'Express Your Immaculate 2.0'

Do you need to poop every day? Science has the answer

Do you need to poop every day? Science has the answer

You can now post one-minute videos on your WhatsApp status – Here’s how

You can now post one-minute videos on your WhatsApp status – Here’s how

4 ways you can turn up the heat in the bedroom as a woman

4 ways you can turn up the heat in the bedroom as a woman

Should you be washing your hair with cold water?

Should you be washing your hair with cold water?

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Stockholm Syndrome: Why some victims develop feelings for their abusers

Stockholm Syndrome: Why some victims develop feelings for their abusers

Twitter influencer faces backlash for old posts promoting sex for grades

Twitter influencer faces backlash for old posts promoting sex for grades

Here are 4 most painful places to get a piercing

Here are 4 most painful places to get a piercing

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to get rid of cellulite(inquisitr)

Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them

Kendric Comer is currently undergoing gene therapy [newyorktimes]

A cure for sickle cell disease? Young boy might be the first person to be cured

The South Sudanese, particularly the Dinka and Nuer ethnic groups, are known for their exceptionally deep, dark complexions

6 countries with darkest skins and why

Lemon and mint detox water [Spices and Greens]

5 detox water you can make at home for clear, radiant skin