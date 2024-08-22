ADVERTISEMENT
What happens if you don’t drink water for 24 hours?

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's what may happen during a 24-hour period without water:

What happens if you don't drink water for a day
Water is life. I’m sure we’ve heard that before, but so many things can stand in the way of you not drinking enough water. Perhaps you got so busy and occupied that you forgot to drink water.

Well, what are the effects of your lack of hydration, even if it’s just for a day?

When you don't drink water, you might find that you hardly need to use the bathroom. Additionally, the color of your urine may darken because your body is conserving water, leading to more concentrated urine.

If you go a day without water, your mouth will likely feel dry, and your skin may start to look dry, cracked, and patchy.

ALSO READ: Drinking a gallon of water a day would do this to your body

While severe dehydration is unlikely within 24 hours, you may experience mild symptoms such as weakness, a slightly elevated heart rate, and reduced energy for physical activity.

If you find it hard to concentrate, it could be due to dehydration. Thirst can make it difficult to focus, stay alert and make decisions.

Here's what may happen during a 24-hour period without water
ALSO READ: 7 signs you're not drinking enough water

Not drinking enough water can lead to stomach discomfort, severe aches, and constipation.

While going without water for a day isn’t typically life-threatening, unless you have underlying health conditions, it’s still important to stay hydrated. The effects of not drinking water for 24 hours can vary depending on factors like age, activity level, climate, and overall health.

Remember, drinking water when you're thirsty is essential for keeping your body functioning properly and feeling your best. The general "4x5" guideline suggests drinking four 500-ml glasses each day, but individual needs may vary.

