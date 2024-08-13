7 ways to prevent your nose from growing large during pregnancy

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can help reduce fluid retention, which might minimise swelling in the nose and other parts of the body.

How to maintain hydrated skin during cold weather Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintain a healthy diet

Eating a balanced diet low in sodium can help prevent excessive water retention, which can contribute to swelling. Focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Exercise regularly

Light to moderate exercise, such as walking or prenatal yoga, can help improve circulation and reduce fluid retention, potentially minimising swelling.

Pulse

ADVERTISEMENT

Elevate your head while sleeping

Sleeping with your head slightly elevated can help reduce fluid accumulation in the face, including the nose.

Cold compresses

Applying a cold compress to your face may help reduce swelling if you notice your nose starting to swell. Be sure to do this gently and not for prolonged periods.

Limit sodium intake

ADVERTISEMENT

Reducing salt in your diet can help prevent water retention, which might reduce the likelihood of your nose swelling.

Pulse Live Kenya

Consult your doctor

If you notice significant changes in your nose or any other symptoms that concern you, it’s important to consult your healthcare provider. They can offer personalised advice and ensure that everything is progressing normally with your pregnancy.