VerveLife 6.0: Africa’s biggest fitness party is back!!

This year, in line with the theme ‘Breathe’, attendees are invited to come, unwind and just BREATHE!

Building on the successes of the first five editions of the annual fitness party, VerveLife 6.0 is set to be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before, powered by top payment card, Verve Card in partnership with international apparel brand, adidas.

For those who have never experienced the magic of VerveLife, get set to dive into a world of fitness like no other. It is not just an event; it's a high-octane morning packed with heart-pounding workouts, exciting music, epic challenges, and live music performances that will thrill you.

And that's not all! The line-up of fitness trainers is absolutely extraordinary with the likes of Kemen, Kaffy, Trebla, Enoyong, Queen Fitnass from South Africa and AlvinLee from Kenya, all geared up to take your fitness journey to thrilling new heights.

Mark your calendars for 7am on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island.

But Verve Life 6.0 isn't just about fitness; you can look also forward to exciting discounts on wholesome meals, refreshing beverages, stylish fitness gear, and much more – when you shop with your Verve card.

Get ready to groove to mesmerizing beats and prepare for a thrilling music performance by top music act, Reekado Banks!!

This is your golden ticket to the most electrifying fitness party of the year. Don't miss out – secure your spot for FREE by registering at www.myverveworld.com/life

But there's yet another twist - this year, Verve is adding a brand-new experience to the mix. After the morning workout winds down, the party continues that evening at 6pm with an electrifying concert featuring premium band, Alternate Sound!!!

Tickets for the evening concert are available for sale at https://tix.africa/discover/altsound6. You can also check Verve’s social media handles for details on how you can get free tickets to the concert!

Verve Life is a testament to Verve's commitment to fostering a good way of life for its customers and the communities it serves. The event is a reminder that Verve is more than just a payment company, but a brand that cares and invests in the health and well-being of its customers.

If you're looking for a fun and exciting way to get fit, be sure to check out VerveLife 6.0 this weekend, with its pan-African reach and commitment to providing people with the best possible fitness experience.

Don't miss out on the excitement, the fun, and the chance to "Breathe" at Africa's Biggest Fitness Party. Connect with Verve on Instagram, Twitter / X, and Facebook - @veTix

