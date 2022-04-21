Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage is gaining in popularity as a way for women to experience better sex and enhanced pleasure.

Here's a comprehensive overview of vaginal massage, including its health advantages and potential safety concerns.

What is vaginal massage?

Vaginal massage is exactly what it sounds like: a massage that targets the area in and around your vagina. Also known as yoni massage, vaginal massage has been around for centuries.

Today, vaginal massage is a specialized technique involving your vulva, and in some cases, the inside of your vaginal canal. You may engage in vaginal massage by yourself, with the help of a partner, or a vaginal massage practitioner.

Although scientific research has yet to definitively prove the claims made by experts in vaginal massage, the practice is becoming increasingly popular for its purported benefits. Vaginal massage is said to improve vaginal sensitivity, alleviate tension in your vaginal walls, and even enhance your sex life.

The characteristics of a vagina massage will vary depending on who is performing the procedure. Note, the final goal of the massage isn’t necessarily to produce an orgasm. However, vaginal massage is capable of being a pleasurable experience and could help heighten sexual enjoyment.

Why vaginal massage?

Whether it’s to explore your sexuality or recover from physical trauma, vaginal massage can do the following things:

It stimulates blood flow and increases circulation, which is beneficial if you experience numbness or pain in the area during sex.

Vaginal massage is known to offer some relief from the physical pain associated with childbirth.

Some use vaginal massage as a treatment therapy after experiencing sexual violence or trauma.

In a clinical context, vaginal massage is sometimes referred to as pelvic floor massage (PFM). PFM often serves as a remedy for myofascial pelvic pain, pelvic floor dysfunction, vulvodynia, or incontinence.

Vaginal massage positively contributes to your overall health and emotional well-being, with the potential to deliver an improved sex life.

Is vaginal massage safe?

If you choose to receive a vaginal massage from someone other than your partner, then here are a few key safety tips: