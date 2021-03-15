Though there is no complete cure, some natural remedies can help relieve the pain and various symptoms that ulcers illicit.

Stomach ulcers are sores that develop in the lining of the stomach or part of the small intestine. Stomach ulcers are also known as peptic or gastric ulcers.

Causes of ulcers include:

an infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria

long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines and ibuprofen

Stress and spicy food can also exacerbate the symptoms of an ulcer. Although they do not cause ulcers, they can make the situation worse by increasing the amount of stomach acid produced.

Aloe vera is a great way to treat painful stomach ulcers naturally [Credit: Dr. Weil]

1. Honey

Manuka honey has antimicrobial properties that may be useful when treating ulcers.

Honey is a popular, natural sweetener used across the United States. People who consume honey regularly can enjoy a range of health benefits.

Some use honey to speed up wound healing, including skin ulcers, burns, and wounds.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a popular plant-based oil found in many topical lotions, cosmetics, and foods.

Some studies looking at how aloe vera affected stomach ulcers produced favorable results. Studies have also shown that aloe vera treated ulcers in a similar way to a popular anti-ulcer medication.

3. Garlic

Garlic is popular in many parts of the world for adding flavor to food. Garlic has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, which make it helpful in fighting infections.

Some studies do support garlic's effectiveness in treating ulcers. For example, a 2016 study on animals showed that garlic could help prevent the development of ulcers and help speed up the healing process.

4. Probiotics

Probiotics are living organisms that help restore balance to the bacteria in the digestive tract. As well as helping achieve optimal gut health, they can help with treating ulcers.

When taken alongside other treatments, probiotics may help eradicate harmful bacteria.

People can find probiotics in the following sources:

yogurts

fermented foods

probiotic supplements

Some foods have probiotics in them. But, consider taking supplements as they have higher concentrations of probiotics per serving.

5. Ginger

Many believe that ginger has gastroprotective effects and some people use it to treat stomach and digestive conditions, such as constipation, bloating, and gastritis.

However, the majority of these positive results hail from tests on animals so it is not clear whether the effects would be similar in humans.