This is has nothing to do with funny myths like don’t eat okro during pregnancy or your baby will be slow. Or don’t eat spicy food or your baby will be born with teeth. Nothing like that at all.

What to eat during pregnancy to have a beautiful baby?

These foods will guarantee you a beautiful and healthy baby

This list of what to eat during pregnancy to have a beautiful baby contains tried and trusted ways to give birth to a beautiful and healthy baby.

Here are the things you SHOULD eat:

Eat fresh fruits

If you want to give birth to a beautiful baby, plan your meals to include nourishing food. Fruits like mangoes, papaya, oranges, bananas, and African cherries should be in your diet. There are many other seasonal fruits, and you’ll do well to eat them if you want beautiful babies.

Eat vegetables and greens

Be sure to consume vegetables like ugu, bitter leaf, afang, tete, spinach, oha, cucumbers, peas, and tomatoes. Eating these nutritious fruits and vegetables guarantees beautiful babies!

Drink lots of water

Your body needs adequate hydration to function well, and so does your unborn baby. Doctors recommend about 2 litres of water daily or 8 glasses of water. Your fluid intake can affect your skin, your bones, and your health in general.

If you are not used to drinking water, you could train yourself to meet up with the daily requirement by setting out a jug of water in the morning and drinking from it until you have had your daily 2 litres. Once your body gets used to this new water intake, it will adjust naturally and you will feel thirsty enough to drink lots of water every day!

Drink a lot of water if you are after what to do during pregnancy to have a beautiful baby.

Dairy products

During pregnancy, the consumption of dairy products is very important. It helps you meet the extra requirement of proteins and calcium which gives support to your growing fetus. Drink at least one glass of milk a day and consume more greek yogurt and milk to keep your baby healthy and beautiful.

Eggs

Eggs are superfoods as they are a great source of vitamins, proteins, and minerals. The proteins present in eggs makes them good for the growing baby as it generates and repairs the cells of the fetus. Additionally, eggs have a high amount of choline in them. Choline is essential for the development of the brain and nervous system of your unborn baby.

Legumes

Legumes are a group of foods that includes lentils, soybeans, peas, beans, chickpeas, and peanuts. They are an excellent source of plant-based fibre, protein, folate, calcium, and iron. And all of these are very important for a pregnant woman. Having enough folate will make sure that your baby will be born healthy and stay protected from many diseases and infections in the future.

Nuts

Nuts are delicious and they are full of healthy fats. This makes them an ideal choice for snacking during the pregnancy period. They have brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, fibres and other essential nutrients that are crucial for the development of the baby.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com